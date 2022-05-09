RUSHVILLE - Have you noticed that President Biden has started talking about student college loan cancellation again? Why do you suppose that’s so at this particular moment? Have crowds of recent college students started picketing the White House demanding that the money they themselves borrowed from the United States government shouldn’t have to be repaid? On what basis should a student who borrows money from the government not have to repay it? More importantly, why should students or, more precisely, former students not have to repay the money they knowingly borrowed with the expectation that it would be paid back? Keep in mind here, fellow taxpayers, it’s our money that President Biden is talking about former college students not having to be paid back, too!
But it’s not all as sparkling as it might first seem. Keep in mind that, so far, Joe Biden has only talked about forgiving $10,000 per borrower. More than 8 million people owe the government between $40,000 and $100,000 in student loans. But, whether President Biden follows through with some amount of student loan forgiveness and by how much – when some members of Congress have urged Biden to cancel $50,000 in debt per borrower – still begs the question of why at this particular time? A little introspection should provide us with the most logical answer: votes in the mid-term election! This is a classic example of buying votes, no more, no less. If the president forgives 10 or more thousand dollars per student borrower now, or so the thinking goes, they’ll be inclined to vote for all those Democratic members of Congress whose seats are at stake this coming November. You can just hear it, “I voted to forgive your overwhelming student loan burden, so you should re-elect me to congress!”
How much is a $10,000 student loan anyway? Just wiping out that much would result in up to $429 billion canceled. Broad student loan, in at least the $50,000 range, forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan debt who owe $1.54 trillion to the government.
While campaigning on student loan forgiveness has an attractive ring to it, that’s not quite what he meant. Here’s actually what he meant, but didn’t say: Only students who attend a public college or university would be eligible. Attendees of private historically Black colleges and universities and additional minority-serving institutions would only be eligible. You’d only be eligible if you use the loans for undergraduate tuition. You’d only be eligible if you earn less than $125,000 annually. Biden’s plan referenced a phaseout of this benefit but did not offer further details. So, it’s not quite every student loan, and particularly not for loans for graduate or professional schools.
Here are some of the reasons why critics say debt cancellation is unfair (keeping in mind the real reason why President Biden wants to forgive student loans, votes in the mid-terms). Critics argue those who didn’t go to college or those who already paid off their student loans would not benefit from student debt cancellation.
Research from a January 2022 Brookings Institution study argues cancellation would disproportionately benefit wealthy student loan borrowers because those with the highest amounts of debt typically have attended graduate school.
One-time cancellation doesn’t solve tomorrow’s student debt problem. If all student debt were eliminated, overall debt would return to the current level by 2035, according to July 2021 estimates by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
So, again, why this particular proposal at this particular time for this one segment of the population with current student debt? Votes! That’s the only possible reason given how poor Biden’s performance has been otherwise.
Finally, to make the issue even more difficult to understand, here’s what the official Federal Student Aid website adds to the mix: “It’s important to remember that outside of the circumstances that may qualify you to have your loans forgiven, canceled, or discharged, you remain responsible for repaying your loan—whether or not you complete your education, find a job related to your program of study, or are happy with the education you paid for with your loan. Even if you were a minor (under the age of 18) when you signed your promissory note or received the loan, you are still responsible for repaying your loan.”
There are a ton of ways you might have your student loan forgiven, everything from you school closing to teacher loan forgiveness, so getting a loan canceled isn’t quite as simple as it might first seem. But when you ask yourself, “Why now?” the only politically rationale answer comes down to just one phrase, “Votes in the mid-term election.” Personally, I don’t think it’s going to matter. Too many other things have gone wrong.
That’s —30— fort this week.
