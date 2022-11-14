A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about the political implications of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Apparently, I’m not alone in seeing this latest attempt to essentially buy votes as a blatantly political move.
Despite the dismissal of the legal challenge of this sort of political chicanery, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a “stay” while it considers that state’s appeals. It’s worth noting what the basis of the stay is. Here’s what a Wall State Journal opinion piece had to say on the legal basis for their action: “The half-a-trillion-dollar question before the Eighth Circuit is whether the states have demonstrated a concrete and particular injury that gives them standing to sue.”
Missouri, for example, “argues that the loan forgiveness will lose revenue for its student-loan servicer, ‘Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri’ (Mohela). State lawmakers established Mohela in 1981 to provide financial aid to Missouri students. State law deems Mohela ‘a public instrumentality’ that performs ‘an essential public function.’” Two other states argued that, “they would be injured because their state agencies are invested in privately originated Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL). The Administration made only Direct Loans eligible for forgiveness. The states say this has encouraged FFEL borrowers to consolidate into Direct Loans and cost the state agencies income.”
What all this legalese boils down to, put in the simplest terms possible, is that it isn’t fair to forgive state-funded student loans by federal action.
The WSJ goes on to comment, “But on Sept. 29, the same day the GOP states sued, the Administration brazenly tried to moot the case by excluding future consolidated FFEL loans from cancellation.” What that mean, as I read it, is this is a one-time loan forgiveness initiative. So, student loan forgiveness won’t be an on-going program for prospective college students to use every year as time passes. This is just, in my opinion, a “vote buying” scheme to try and protect Democratic control of the Congress. The problem, as the WSJ points out is, “Mr. Biden might later discharge consolidated FFEL loans again.”
If loan forgiveness is found to be a legal course of action, what about car loans, or home loans, or any other types of loans for that matter, in election years? How fair would that be? But here’s the key, “It’s irrefutable that Congress didn’t give the President authority to discharge hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt.” Simply put, the Congress didn’t give President Biden the authority to forgive student loans!
The Wall Street Journal concludes by saying, “It’s ironic, to say the least, that Mr. Biden is claiming that Republican-appointed judges are on his side. Days earlier he denounced the High Court as a conservative ‘advocacy group.’ But he shouldn’t claim victory too soon because the Eighth Circuit will still get a say.”
Another way of putting it is, it ain’t over ’til it’s over, and that’s true in the courts as well as sports.
Here’s another point of view from Forbes Magazine, written by Preston Cooper, “The most straightforward argument against mass loan forgiveness is that its benefits are skewed towards the rich. The top fifth of households holds $3 in student loans for every $1 held by the bottom fifth, according to an analysis by the People’s Policy Project. In fact, that probably understates how regressive student loan forgiveness might be, because many student borrowers in lower income quintiles are young and will probably earn more later in their careers. Why? Borrowers take on student debt to attend college, and people with college degrees tend to earn more. Those with the most debt ($50,000 or more) almost exclusively have graduate degrees, which carry an even larger earnings premium.”
Finally, Cooper gets it right when he writes, “Moreover, people who never attended college at all have been impacted the most by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recession. Those with only a high school degree have an unemployment rate of 8.1%, while people with a college degree have a jobless rate of 4.2%. As an economic relief policy, student loan forgiveness gets it exactly backward.”
“In addition, forgiven student debt does not simply vanish. It gets transferred to the national debt and becomes a liability for taxpayers rather than borrowers,” Cooper concludes.
I’m prepared to go one step further, the president’s plan to forgive student loans is another typical Democratic hand-out designed to do nothing more than buy votes!
That’s —30— for this week.
