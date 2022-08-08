RUSHVILLE - I came across a very interesting article on the opinion page of The Wall Street Journal’s July 18th edition that I think you’ll also find elucidating. The title of the piece by Allysia Finley, who’s on the Journal’s editorial board, is “The High Cost of Free Money.”
The lead sentence is, “Did pandemic stimulus payments harm lower-income Americans?” The answer would seem obvious – of course free money would help lower income people. But, wait! That may not be the case. “Liberals argue that no-strings-attached handouts encourage better financial decisions and healthier lifestyles. The theory is that low-income folks become more future-oriented if they’re less stressed about making ends meet.” A recent study by Harvard University social scientists says otherwise, and Harvard wouldn’t ordinarily be thought of as a bastion of conservative thought.
“During a randomized trial conducted from July 2020 to May 2021, researchers assigned 2,073 low-income participants to receive a one-time unconditional cash transfer of either $500 or $2,000. Another 3,170 people with similar financial, demographic and socioeconomic characteristics served as a control group.” In other words, the 3,170 people didn’t get any free money.
The “top-line” result of the study was that people who received the free handouts weren’t positively impacted by the free cash. “Bank overdraft fees, late-payment fees and cash advances were as common among [free] cash recipients as in the control group.” Keep in mind, the “control group” are the people who didn’t get the free money.
Furthermore, “Handout recipients fared worse on most survey outcomes. They reported less earned income and liquidity, lower work performance and satisfaction, more financial stress, sleep quality and physical health, and higher levels of loneliness and anxiety than the control group.” Guess what! Some 477 social scientists expected just the opposite results.
“Most liberal academics and politicians believe government handouts are the solution to all problems. If transfer payments were a ticket to the middle class, the War on Poverty would have succeeded long ago.” The point, it seems to me, is that “found money,” which is what a handout of free money really is, doesn’t encourage people to do a better job of hanging on to money in terms saving or making better financial decisions.
Here’s what the study showed, “As for financial outcomes, poor people often struggle to manage money, and this is one reason why many remain poor despite receiving plentiful government assistance. Merely giving people more money won’t make them better stewards of it, as the study showed. In some cases, people spent more than they received and become overextended.”
Another study by the American Medical Association which looked at what people ate who received food stamps. The period of the study was from 2003 to 2014. Once again, a group of food-stamp recipients was compared to a similar group of people who did not receive food stamps. Here’s what they found: “Similar low-income people who didn’t get food stamps ate more healthily than those who did. The non-food-stamp group consumed significantly fewer sugar-sweetened beverages, and their diets improved more over time.” Imagine that. People who weren’t given essentially free food ate healthier than people who were given food stamps. That would seem to suggest that being given something for nothing doesn’t always produce a good result.
During the recent pandemic,, Congress handed out $800 billion dollars to people to keep million of Americans from falling into poverty, Democrats argued. The study to which I’ve been referring, however, suggests that handouts aren’t the answer that liberals thought they would be.
“The handouts induced people to spend more and also reduced the incentive to work, which fanned inflation. Now there’s evidence that the payments could have reduced personal well-being as well. A tome [book] could be written on all of the government mistakes during the pandemic. One lesson for Congress seems clear: Never again send out cash with no strings attached.”
Sometimes handouts like these are called “transfer payments.” A transfer payment is a payment of money for which there are no goods or services exchanged. Transfer payments commonly refer to efforts by local, state, and federal governments to redistribute money to those in need. One can make the argument that a transfer payment isn’t that far from what some would argue could define as socialism. Remember, socialism means that essential services like healthcare, education, and public transportation are administered for free by the government and funded through taxation (taking from some to give to others). It seems clear the handouts given during the pandemic were really transfer payments of tax dollars to help low-income people.
Did they?
Apparently not.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.