RUSHVILLE – I recently read an interesting article in the Aug. 21 edition of The Wall Street Journal on one of the Opinion pages titled “Progressives for Speech Discrimination” that prompted some thoughts on the whole notion of freedom of speech.
Under the mistaken notion that the First Amendment to the Constitution that all speech, regardless of how offensive it may be, is protected by the Constitution, a group of what the Journal calls “progressives” wrote messages on construction scaffolding that were similar to another message that the Mayor of Washington had commissioned. They were arrested for violating the city’s defacement law. The progressives sued the city for selectively enforcing the city’s defacement law. The upshot of the lawsuit was that the city could not selectively enforce its defacement law because it liked one side of an issue and not the other. It all had to do with pro-life verses pro-choice, but that’s not the subject of this piece. It has to do with the notion of freedom of speech.
The point is freedom of speech is not absolute. For instance, a person cannot shout “fire!” in a crowded movie theater or any other type of crowded theater, for that matter. Here are some limitations, and I might add there aren’t very many of them, from an article that appeared in a publication from Penn State University written by Melissa Beattie-Moss back in 2015. “The categories of speech that fall outside of its protection are obscenity, child pornography, defamation, incitement to violence and true threats of violence,” she explained. “Even in those categories, there are tests that have to be met in order for the speech to be illegal. Beyond that, we are free to speak. The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the notion that unpopular speech enjoys full First Amendment protection. As the late Justice William Brennan put it, in a case involving flag burning, “If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”
On the other hand, French writer, philosopher, and historian Voltaire, whose real name was Francois-Marie Arouet, has been attributed with saying, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” (It was actually said by Evelyn Beatrice Hal who wrote under the pseudonym S[tephen] G. Tallentyre, an English writer best known for her biography of Voltaire titled, “The Life of Voltaire,” published in 1903.) That quotation implies an absolute right to say whatever one chooses to say, which simply isn’t so.
Here are some examples of protected speech, based on their justification by the Supreme Court, with which we may not all agree, from Wikipedia: The right, “Not to speak (specifically, the right not to salute the flag). West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943). Of students to wear black armbands to school to protest a war (“Students do not shed their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse gate”). Tinker v. Des Moines, 393 U.S. 503 (1969). To use certain offensive words and phrases to convey political messages. Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15 (1971). To contribute money (under certain circumstances) to political campaigns. Buckley v. Vvaleo, 424 U.S. 1 (1976). To advertise commercial products and professional services (with some restrictions). Virginia Board of Pharmacy v. Viginia Consumer Council, 425 U.S. 748 (1976); To engage in symbolic Speech, (e.g., burning the flag in protest). Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989);
To be fair, here are some examples of speech not protected by the First Amendment: “To incite imminent lawless action, Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969). To make or distribute obscene materials. Roth v. United States, 354 U.S. 444 (1969). To burn draft cards as an anti-war protest. United States v. O’Brien, 391 U.S. 367 (1968). To permit students to print articles in a school newspaper over the objections of the school administrations. Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, 484 U.S. 260 (1988). Of students to make an obscene speech at a school-sponsored event. Bethel School District #43 v. Fraser, 478 U.S. 675 (1986).” (These cases are created by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts in educational activities only. They may not reflect the current state of the law, and are not intended to provide legal advice, guidance on litigation, or commentary on legislation.)
Having read the foregoing, I think there are rulings by the Supreme Court of the United States with which we may not necessarily agree. The point, however, is to show that the concept of freedom of speech is not absolute in every instance or, on the other hand, absolutely prohibited in every instance, either.
