GREENSBURG - As I am writing this, I see a yard full of robins and two squirrels playing as well as several other birds. I guess spring is here.
I enjoy cooking with herbs so I will give you a few hints when cooking with herbs.
Fresh herbs are preferable to dried or frozen because the fresh are more flavorful
Fresh herbs just gathered have a stronger flavor on hot, sunny days.
To substitute dried herbs for fresh, use one half to one third the amount of dried herbs in a recipe calling for fresh ones.
Add herbs the last 20 to 30 minutes of cooking except for bay leaf, which should be cooked several hours.
Most dried herbs lose their essential flavor after seven or eight months.
Some herbs, such as parsley, chives and tarragon, are better frozen than dried.
Fresh herbs used in soups and sauces should be finely chopped or minced.
Fresh herb leaves or seeds can be rubbed on pork, fish or chicken before browning.
Here are few recipes using herbs:
Lemon Basil Chicken Salad
4 c. cooked cubed chicken
1 c. plain yogurt
1 c. chopped pecans
1 bunch fresh basil leaves, chopped
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
4 T. lemon juice
1 1/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. lemon pepper seasoning
Chopped fresh parsley
In a small bowl, combine the first nine ingredients. Refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with parsley. Makes six servings.
Creamy Bacon Cheddar Spread
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 c. Miracle Whip
4 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/4 c. chopped almonds
2 T. freshly chopped parsley
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp. onion powder
In a small bowl, beat all ingredients together. Refrigerate, covered, one hour before serving. (It is great on a ham or roast beef sandwich as well as on crackers or vegetables!)
Dijon - Parmesan Mayonnaise
1/2 c. mayonnaise
2 T. grated Parmesan cheese
1 T. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. dill weed
(This is good to use in potato salad or on salmon.)
French Carrot Salad
2 T. olive oil
1 T. lemon juice
Dash of salt
1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 lb. grated carrots
1 T. chopped, fresh tarragon
1 T. chopped, fresh chives
In a mixing bowl, whisk oils, lemon juice, salt, and mustard. Add carrots; toss to coat. Just before serving add tarragon and chives then toss once more. Refrigerate any leftovers. Serves four.
FOOD PROVERBS
Kissin' wears out - cookin' don't!
Them that works hard, eats hardy.
A woman can throw out more with s spoon that a man can bring in with a shovel !
