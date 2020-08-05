I would like to thank Eileen for doing this column for me for a few times lately. I am such a klutz with the computer, and just when I think I have it mastered something happens and it all disappears! I have no idea what I am doing that makes it happen. I thought sure I had it done and was on the last recipe when all of a sudden it disappeared and I can’t find it anywhere. I am going to get it done if I don’t get anything else done today!
Almost all activities of Extension Homemakers have been cancelled due to the virus, but one is still on the calendar and that is the Madison District Retreat. It will be just one day only this year, and here in Greensburg. The program will include a lot of fun, plus learning and surprises. If you plan to attend, let Marilyn know. I will miss Higher Ground as it is such a beautiful place. I hope we will be able to go back there in the future.
The garden is coming on now and I began my day freezing the second crop of corn. The birds did leave me some. I don’t know why they have to get into an ear, take a few bites, and move on to the next ear. It certainly makes it easier to plan meals when I have fresh vegetables.
CUCUMBER DRESSING
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup white sugar
1/8 cup white vinegar
1 to 2 onions, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together; pour over peeled, sliced cucumbers. Let stand 4 to 6 hours. Also good over raw cauliflower.
MARINATED TOMATOES
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Onions
Italian salad dressing
Bacon pieces
Parmesan cheese grated
Slice vegetables into flat dish; pour dressing over vegetables. Sprinkle with bacon and cheese.
CUCUMBER RELISH
1 cup green beans (canned or fresh, cooked)
2 cups thinly-sliced onion
2 cups thinly-sliced cucumbers with rind
1 cup diced celery
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup vinegar
1/4 teaspoon alum
Put vegetables into large bowl. Combine sugar, vinegar, and alum in saucepan; bring to a boil. Pour over vegetables; mix well. Let cool. Store in refrigerator. Keeps well and is very crispy.
24-HOUR COLESLAW
1 head finely shredded cabbage
1 cup chopped celery
1 chopped red or green pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup vinegar
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon mustard seed
1 teaspoon salt
Mix; cover. Refrigerate 24 hours.
GLAZED CARROTS
1 pound carrots, cut crosswise in 1/2-inch slices
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion juice
Combine all ingredients and put in 1-quart casserole. Bake, covered at 375 degrees for 1 hour.
ZUCCHINI PIE
1 cup zucchini, peeled, seeded, and cooked
1 egg
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup evaporated milk
2 tablespoons vanilla
Put in blender and mix. Pour into unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle with nutmeg and cinnamon. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes, then 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until set.
