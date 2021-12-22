With the start of the 2022 legislative session just around the corner, I’m grateful for another opportunity to serve our community. This year, we’ll look at issues ranging from supporting public safety to protecting individual liberties. As I continue preparing for session, I encourage Hoosiers in the communities I represent to set aside a few minutes to complete my legislative survey and stay connected during session.
Constituents in House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties, will receive mailed postcards about the survey. You can get started today by visiting in.gov/h67 and clicking on the red button labeled “Take My Survey.” The deadline to complete the survey is Dec. 31. Hearing what matters to our communities is helpful when we’re discussing and addressing important issues during session.
Recently, I co-authored House Bill 1001, which would protect Hoosiers’ individual rights by ensuring employers accept medical and religious exemptions if they require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. This week, we heard additional public testimony on this proposal, and I remain committed to acting on this as quickly as possible when lawmakers return to the Statehouse. The bill would also allow Gov. Eric Holcomb’s state public health emergency to expire by ensuring Indiana could continue receiving the same federal reimbursements for SNAP and Medicaid, and maintain the state’s ability to hold voluntary community vaccination clinics.
As you state representative, it’s important we stay connected. I’ll continue providing updates on legislation as it moves through the process, and I encourage you to sign up to receive my e-newsletters by visiting in.gov/h67 and entering your email address. Reach out to me anytime at 312-234-9450 or h67@iga.in.gov.
