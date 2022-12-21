GREENSBURG – I hope you get some smiles from reading this as did I. Ninety plus year-old Mike Spillman of Virginia has always cooked the turkey for his family, but this year he gave detailed instructions for his two daughters to do it. You will be amazed at just how detailed his instructions are.
THE ZEN OF THE BIRD
Requirements: 1-15 to 20 lb turkey, 2 disposable aluminum pans sized for turkey, 2 baking bags, sized for turkey, 1 loaf coarse bread, 1 celery, 1 pint oysters (optional), small box mushrooms, 2 sticks butter, ½ cup flour, large mixing bowl, cutting board, pastry brush, 12 skewers, 5 ft. Cotton string, S&P, aluminum foil, rosemary, basil, sage and thyme.
Thursday AM: Place turkey on patio table to thaw. WARNING: If there are bears reported in neighborhood, thaw in kitchen sink.
Thursday Eve: 1. Bring turkey in, unwrap and wash inside and out. SAVE WRAPPING. Remove giblets from both ends. If still frozen, thaw with hot water spray. Leave to dry in upright position in sink, overnight.
2. Break bread into small pieces and place in one of the baking pans. Set oven to lowest possible heat and bake 2 to 3 hours until bread is totally dry.
Friday AM: 1. Early, put giblets in pan with bay leaf and 1 quart of water, simmer for 1 hour. Remove from heat to cool. Discard bay leaf, retain water.
2.The Dressing:
The following is best accomplished with assistance.
Thing #1-cut vegetables into ¼ to ½ inch size piece and put in mixing bowl.
Thing #2-remove meat from giblets and cut into small pieces.
Thing #1 mixes and Thing #2 adds stuff.
Place bread in mixing bowl and slowly add retained giblet liquid, mixing with one hand the oysters, meat and raw vegetables. Add sage, S&P liberally. The mix is sufficiently moist when a handful, lightly clinched, sticks together. It will soak up more liquid from the bird as it cooks.
3. The Stuffing:
Things #1 & #2 stands bird in sink. Be careful, it is hard to handle. #1 holds the flap open and #2 liberally salts the inside. Together they fill the inside with raw dressing, packing completely but not too tight. Remember the dressing will get larger as it cooks.
When cavity is full, draw the skin together, using the skewers, laced with the cotton string. Turn the bird over and repeat the process at the other end.
4. Finale’
Thing #1 & #2 place bird, breast down, on paper towels, on counter top. Have plenty of work space. Reverse the wingtips against lower wing and tie in place. Bring legs as close as possible to body and tie in place.
Use pastry brush, liberally paint top of bird with melted butter. Sprinkel with rosemary, basil and thyme. Turn bird over and repeat the process.
Put 3 tbsp flour in baking bag and shake around. Make certain bag is fully open.
Things #1 & #2 and #? Place bird in bag and tie top closed. Make 4 one-inch knife cuts in top of bag.
Place one throwaway pan inside the other and the bird in both. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
Saturday: Cook the bird according to instructions on turkey wrapping that you were supposed to save.
Start cooking with sufficient time that the bird will be done at least 45 minutes before serving.
Remove dressing and carve bird in kitchen, not at the table.
Use the liquid left in bag and small meat particles in gravy.
Please have a Christmas filled with love and good will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.