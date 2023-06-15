GREENSBURG – Members of the 1965 graduating class of Greensburg High School has added another highly successful class reunion to their history. Meeting at the Knights of Columbus on June 10, a Saturday evening, 53 classmates attended along with 23 spouses and friends. Two guests, Pat Smith and John Pratt, also attended. Class president their senior year, John and Vickie Stone Greiwe (both members of the class), were chairmen of the event. John said, “There were 182 in the graduating class of 1965. Fifty of those classmates are deceased.”
The class saw an incredibly touching slide show of every member of the class that has died since their 1965 graduation. In all, 55 young men and one young woman from the Class of 1965 were called to service and one classmate, Jack Dance, was killed January 18, 1969 in Vietnam.
John and Vickie live in Ohio now, but he said when they returned to Greensburg to attend a funeral of one of their classmates last year, Rick Acra suggested that it was time for a reunion. They missed their 55th reunion due to the COVID pandemic and John said they decided they didn’t want to wait for their 60th.
“Rick and Candy Acra, Rich and Nancy Richardson, Joyce Foster and Vickie and I had dinner and started the ball rolling on the 58th reunion,” he said.
He also said he and Vickie love reunions, and Vickie sent out Christmas cards to all their classmates with a save the date for the reunion.
“She and Lou Alexander were in constant contact to keep the class updated on who was coming and kept encouraging others to join in. Steve Greiwe became the key player and secured the venue, planned the dinner and managed numerous other details to make the reunion happen. Everything worked great,” he said.
Lou Alexander could not attend, but used the class email list to help organize the event following the lead of John and Vickie Stone Greiwe. Lou said, “I hated not being there in Greensburg for the reunion, but it was kind of an intellectual response until I saw the pictures several classmates have sent me. It was wonderful to see the faces of so many classmates and made me really wish I could have been there.”
Mike Holbrook announced that the endowment the class has donated to has come to more than $10,000 and has gone to Greensburg High School. He said the class was so pleased that John Pratt had joined them to tell them more about the program. He told what the endowment has done for the high school and said that over the last seven years their annual grants have been used to help fund the Chautauqua program at the high school. John Greiwe said it was great to have John Pratt update the class and he’d had numerous people tell him that they were pleased with how the grants were being used.
Dan Mobley, also a classmate, entertained the group with his excellent voice, his guitar and his choice of music. Dorothy Kramer’s beautiful quilt was won by Bev Hadler Grimes.
John Greiwe said, “Unfortunately since our 50th reunion we have lost too many of our classmates to wait longer. As we get older, I think these reunions become more important to many of us. The endowment we established at the Decatur County Community Foundation makes annual donations to Greensburg High School. We were also pleased to have Pat Smith join us. She knows so many of us and is a great friend.”
Everyone left happy and is enthusiastically looking forward to the next reunion.
I believe the best way to describe the sentiment of our classmates is simply “we are blessed.”
