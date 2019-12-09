GREENSBURG - If you haven’t been paying attention, there are many hungry, poor people in the world. It’s on the evening news nightly. Ten percent of all the people in the world control 90 percent of the wealth. Children are starving. Organizations in Decatur County (and the world) lack a sustainable list of volunteers.
Something’s wrong with this picture
We try to ignore it – we spend our days with our noses to the grindstone, ignoring the fact that many of our neighbors are living below the poverty line and making it through life on a day-by-day-basis, while we spend our evenings alone in front of the television, wondering what happened to our youth, watching our waist lines grow while we watch our list of reasons to live shrink.
Here’s a little hint: Get out there and do something to help someone else. Give back. Go to a soup kitchen and peel some potatoes. Take newly wrapped donated gifts to a children’s charity.
Give back. It’s how we make the world a better place to grow old and fat in.
Need some better reasons?
Gratitude
Giving back creates a feeling of gratitude. Feelings of compassion, humanity and a sense of appreciation awakens when we give to people.
There is no better way to take a good inventory of what we have than by giving to someone who has less. For the first time last year, I helped my church by delivering gifts to one of the families on our church “giving tree.” I thought it would be simple; knock on the door, unload my car into their abode and then run away. Mission accomplished. Right?
No, I was not to be that lucky.
The mother took me by the hand and sat me on the couch as her 6, 7, and 8 year old youngsters started attacking the mound of presents I’d delivered.
“I wanted you to see this,” she said. “You have to know what this means to us, and so I wanted you to stay.”
So I watched.
I was instantly taken back to a time in my memory, some 40 years ago when I was that age, completely oblivious to how difficult it had to have been for my parents to provide a mound of presents like that for my brother and I.
And I was suddenly grateful for my parents.
And thankful the mother of those tykes had made me stay.
Pastor Chris Stephens had some interesting thoughts on gratitude: “This time of year centers on gratitude and being thankful. And these are integral qualities of people who give back and who volunteer,” he said. “Gratitude for the things we have – our health, extra money in our checking accounts – but we have to make gratitude and giving our focus 365 days of the year. We have to play roles in others’ lives, and we have to be thankful for the roles they play in ours.
“Man is a pack animal. We are not meant to be alone, nor are we meant to be able to do life alone without the help and counsel of others,” he explained. “And all of this makes giving back to others - a community, a church - so very important.”
Giving begets giving
Remember the part about the 10 and the 90 percent? If someone sees you give, then maybe they’ll give some as well. Behavior is contagious. And those kids attacking that mound of presents are watching and learning. If people see you or other people giving back to society in some shape or form, it is likely to be an idea that sticks with them. The spirit of giving begins as early as those kids unwrapping that mound of gifts.
It strengthens the community
According to a press release from www.lyceum.com ,”Giving encourages dialogue between people, communities and nations in ways that people would not ordinarily have experienced before. When people choose to give, they unite from different sectors and communities in the name of a common cause. This is a key contributing factor in strengthening communities and nation-building during the holidays and in times of disaster.”
And you thought it was only about things like a simple Red Rider and a b-b-gun.
It alleviates poverty, struggling and suffering
On an absolutely practical level, when one finds beneficial ways to give back to society it provides some instant relief. Even if a long-term, sustainable solution is needed, people still need food in their mouths and clothes on their back right now.
And a gift of money to an organization is quick and simple. But don’t forget that you can give a couple hours of time as well, and for some kid who just wants to learn to pitch a baseball, you’re giving them the world.
It helps you to share resources
If you share your resources with somebody, it immediately makes you conscious about what it is that you have. Besides the gratitude aspect, you suddenly are aware of the value of a bucket of water or a plate of warm home-cooked food.
And you’ll be less likely to throw out that last pork chop if you actually know someone who needs it.
Teach, teach, teach
Sometimes we are just not emotionally aware of others. While some of us are sitting on couches bawling our eyes out while the kids tear through that mound of gifts, we are learning compassion. When those kids see a stranger come through the back door with wrapped gifts, they are learning compassion.
Do you remember the song by John Lennon “And so this is Christmas?” “War is over if you want it…”
Teach compassion.
Giving back has health benefits
This is a big one, and there’s even scientific metrics to prove it.
On a physical level, you are bound to experience an increase in your levels of wellbeing when you give back to society. Givers on a whole, experience a boost in morale, increased feelings of happiness, greater purpose in life and naturally lower stress levels.
According to a 2016 Gallup poll on volunteering, 52 percent of volunteers gave of their financial resources and their time because they reported feeling better. Another38 percent reported feeling better about themselves.
In a Canadian study in 2015, 85 percent of volunteers in Ontario Canada reported their health as “good” while only 79 percent of non-volunteers reported satisfactory health; 33 percent of volunteers reported “good” health, while only 2 percent, all non- volunteers, felt good about their physical wellbeing.
Helping others takes your mind off your problems. Volunteering fights depression.
And research proves that people with fewer social contacts in their life have shorter life-spans than people who work in the public, or volunteer on a regular basis.
Stephens recommends practicing thankfulness, and using that to motivate giving back: “Find a gratitude journal, and open your mind to just how simple it can be to use that daily assessment to motivate giving back. And always remember that there is someone out there who has it worse than you. Teach compassion. Give it back.”
