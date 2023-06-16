Scripture
But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. -1 Peter 2:9
Encouragement
When we read this verse, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed by the enormity of those phrases. Chosen people? Royal priesthood? God’s special possession? It can all seem a bit much, especially when we’re not used to thinking of ourselves in these terms. But this verse is a beautiful reminder of how precious we are in the eyes of God.
When we think about our own cherished possessions, we usually think of something deeply valuable, like a family heirloom or a beloved pet. Maybe even a particularly meaningful book or piece of jewelry. They are something to be highly treasured and held close to, and we usually take special care to treat them with the utmost respect and reverence.
God sees something much more precious than earthly possessions when he looks at us. He created us in His image and viewed us as His most precious possession, deserving of love, honor, and protection for eternity.
On days when we feel lost and alone, those words in 1 Peter 2:9 are a great source of comfort for us. We’re reminded that God has set apart His people from the rest of the world, and His love for us will never fade or waiver. No matter our circumstances or mistakes - we are His, and He will never let us go.
So, take time today to stop and reflect on the magnitude of this truth. Rejoice in the knowledge that you are God’s special possession and belong to Him. Allow yourself to feel the immense love and grace extended to you. It’s immeasurable and unending – don’t ever forget it!
Prayer
Heavenly Father, thank You for the reminder that I am Your special possession. I’m so grateful for Your deep and abiding love and the assurance that You will never leave me or forsake me. Help me to remember this truth every day and to live in a way that reflects it. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.