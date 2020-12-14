RUSHVILLE - Every once in a while something wonderful happens in a community that makes you almost want to shout for joy. Well, one of those “once in a whiles” has finally happened in Rush County. Good things have been happening here ever since Rushville was named a Stellar Community a few years ago. The latest event worth shouting about was the announcement that proposal submitted by the Rush County Community Foundation for a $5 million dollar grant for a Rush County Community Center has been approved by Lilly Endowment and the GIFT VII Program!
Now, that’s worth shouting about!
Thanks to Alisa Winters, Director of our Foundation the application submitted to Lilly Endowment for a long dreamed of County Community Center is now going to become a reality right here in Rush County!
Here’s what the news release from Lilly Endowment had to say, just so no one will think I’m making all this up: “Indianapolis – Lilly Endowment is making grants to support 11 community foundations in Indiana as they embark on large-scale leadership efforts to strengthen the towns, cities and counties they serve. The grants – totaling more than $33 million – are being made through the competitive component of the seventh phase of the Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative for Indiana’s community foundations, known as GIFT VII.
“Grants for these large-scale efforts are the latest in a series of grants made through GIFT VII. Since the Endowment launched this phase of GIFT in late 2018, it has made additional grants to all of Indiana’s 94 community foundations and affiliate funds to support planning efforts, fundraising to increase unrestricted endowments, and other leadership projects.
“The large-scale community leadership grants range from $250,000 to $5 million. They cap a two-year process through which the Endowment invited Indiana’s community foundations to deepen their understanding of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing their communities and develop collaborative plans to address those challenges and opportunities that they deemed to be the highest priorities. The large-scale grants are in addition to leadership grants to address high priorities the Endowment approved earlier for 87 community foundations serving 89 Indiana counties.” (Guess which one is for the $5 million dollars!)
The cite for the new County Community Center will be the old Wal-Mart building on North Main Street. Painting with a broad brush, because you ain’t heard nothin’ yet, the Center will include a YMCA fitness center, two basketball courts, YMCA Daycare Center, a pantry, library, café, classrooms, a clinic, and – wait for it – a YMCA indoor swimming pool! Just think of that! Now, we’ll be able to teach every child in Rush County how to swim! We can have a high school swimming team once again, and Rush Memorial will have a place for aqua-aerobics.
A County Community Center is something that has been dreamed of here for years and years – for decades, in fact. We just could never quite get it done. Now, finally, thanks to the Rush County Community Foundation, it’s finally going to happen! This announcement is one of the best gifts this community has ever been given! The plans I’ve seen even include space for outdoor event activities. Altogether, the entire space – including 200 parking spaces – will completely revitalize the entire unused area that Wal-Mart used to occupy.
Add in the new Rush County Community Center and even the most skeptical individual will have to admit that grand things are going on in Rush County. Change doesn’t come easily to rural communities like ours. Change, for that matter, frightens the hell out of some people. But as I’ve written before, a community can’t stand still. And for the last few years this one certainly hasn’t been standing still. Good things are happening all over the place!
The addition of a real community center is a huge step forward and will make this county an even more attractive place for new families to move here. One point I don’t think everyone clearly understands is the future of the community doesn’t depend nearly so much on new job creation as it does on more people living here – even if they commute someplace else to work. If they live here, they’ll put their children in our schools, they’ll by their groceries here, they’ll do their banking here, and they’ll contribute to life here, even if they work elsewhere. If would be nice if they could do both – live and work here – but between the two we need more people living here. The addition of a County Community Center is a fantastic leap forward in the life of Rush County, Indiana.
That’s —30— for this week.
