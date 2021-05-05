The whole thing started with a story in the British newspaper the Daily Mail.
The article sought to describe the impact of President Joe Biden’s climate plan, suggesting it might limit you to “just one burger a MONTH,” cost you $3,500 a year in taxes, force you to spend $55,000 on an electric car and “crush” American jobs.
The article cited a January 2020 study by the University of Michigan’s Center for Sustainable Systems examining how a transition to a more plant-based diet could cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. The report also calculated the environmental impact of a 90% reduction in beef consumption.
One of the study’s authors, Martin Heller, told The Associated Press the report had no connection to Biden’s plan.
“The conversation so quickly gets pushed to these extremes, and I think that’s an effort at poking at people’s fears,” he said. “That’s the frustrating part to me – that we can’t have a conversation about how to get creative in this sort of middle space.”
The Daily Mail representative defended the article.
“President Biden has announced an extremely ambitious target for carbon emissions reduction that will have a massive effect on the American economy and way of life without giving a single detail of how he expects to achieve it,” the spokesperson told the AP. “Unlike the rest of the overwhelmingly White House-whipped American media, the Mail attempted to explore this gaping hole at the center of the president’s announcement.”
Whether there really is such a hole is open for some debate. The president has, after all, talked about several initiatives, including increasing the use of wind and solar power and reducing emissions from fossil fuels.
Regardless of that, the newspaper’s representative said, “we made it very clear these were steps that MIGHT have to be taken.”
That word “might” seemed to get lost in the ensuing furor.
The website Gateway Pundit ran a story the next day with the headline “Biden’s climate requirements: cut 90 percent of red meat from diet; Americans can only eat one burger per month.”
That same morning, a graphic on “Fox & Friends” talked about what it would take to meet Biden’s green targets, and host Ainsley Earhardt observed, “He wants to cut out 90% of the red meat that you all eat.”
Later, Fox News anchor John Roberts weighed in with yet another graphic.
“Say goodbye to your burgers if you want to sign up for the Biden climate agenda,” he said.
Fox News hosts had a field day with the story. Why, the president was about to ruin the Fourth of July!
As the story spread on social media, two Republican governors weighed in.
“Not gonna happen in Texas!” that state’s Greg Abbott tweeted.
Idaho’s Brad Little echoed the sentiment.
“Idahoans also have beef with this agenda and for dinner!” he wrote.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado chimed in, too.
“Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen?” she demanded.
And then came Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; she called Biden “The Hamburglar,” a reference to the character in McDonald’s television commercials.
After several days of this, Biden spokesman Mike Gwin tweeted a photo of the president grilling steaks at a campaign stop. Linked to the tweet was a CNN fact check calling claims about the president proposing limits on meat consumption “completely imaginary.”
The next day, Roberts was back on the air with a clarification.
While the network correctly presented data from the Michigan study, he said, “a graphic and the script incorrectly implied it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.”
And that, it seems, is all that needs to be said.
Bring on the next outrage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.