ANDERSON - As the nation braced for an outcome in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Facebook announced it was on alert.
“Our teams are working around the clock to look for potential threats both on and off of Facebook and Instagram so we can protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence,” Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of content policy, wrote in a blog post.
She promised the platforms would be proactive.
“We know this trial has been painful for many people,” she wrote. “We want to strike the right balance between allowing people to speak about the trial and what the verdict means, while still doing our part to protect everyone’s safety.”
And then she offered what for many might have been a revelation.
“As we have done in emergency situations in the past,” she wrote, “we may also limit the spread of content that our systems predict is likely to violate our Community Standards in the areas of hate speech, graphic violence, and violence and incitement.”
For folks like Daniel Kelley, associate director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society, that raised an obvious question: If Facebook can be more vigilant in “emergency situations,” why doesn’t it take that approach all the time?
“Hate is an ongoing problem on Facebook,” Kelley told the Los Angeles Times, “and the fact that Facebook, in response to this incident, is saying that it can apply specific controls to emergency situations means that there is more that they can do to address hate, and that … for the most part, Facebook is choosing not to do so.”
At the same time, an online organization called Avaaz has made a mission of rooting out lies and misconceptions circulating on social media. The organization uncovered 65 posts pushing 15 false narratives on George Floyd’s murder.
Avaaz flagged the posts in September, but a review after the verdicts showed 43 of the posts and 14 out of 15 false narratives were still circulating.
The organization told USA Today that four out of five posts claiming Floyd was still alive remained on the platform on the day after the verdicts. Only one had been labeled as “false information.”
“Instead of playing a positive role in protecting marginalized communities from disinformation and hate,” the group’s Fadi Quran said in a statement, “Facebook is still allowing its platform to be weaponized to spread this content.”
In a report released in August, Avaaz suggested Facebook's algorithm represented a threat to public health.
“In order to assess Facebook’s response to misinformation content spreading on its platform,” the report said, “we analyzed a sample set of 174 pieces of health misinformation published by the networks uncovered in this report, and found only 16% of articles and posts analyzed contained a warning label from Facebook. And despite their content being fact-checked, the other 84% of articles and posts Avaaz analyzed remain online without warnings.”
Among the most egregious lies Avaaz uncovered was an article claiming a Bill Gates-supported polio vaccination program led to the paralysis of almost half a million children in India.
Avaaz proposes a two-step solution it says could reduce the belief in misinformation by nearly half and cut the reach of those lies by up to 80%. First, correct the record by providing all users who have seen misinformation with independently fact-checked corrections, and second, “detox the algorithm” by making disinformation less likely to spread.
Will Facebook take that advice?
Should it?
Some worry what will happen if social media giants take on the role of deciding what information is worth sharing and what isn’t. Others worry what will happen if they don’t.
