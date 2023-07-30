Scripture
And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. - Matthew 10:31
Encouragement
Do you ever feel like you don’t matter? That your life is insignificant and that your value has diminished? It’s easy to feel this way in a world that often tells us we must be and do more or fix what is wrong with us. But God wants us to remember that he deeply treasures us! We are worth so much more than what the world tries to portray. You don’t need to do anything or act in any particular way – He loves you right where you are.
We have always been precious to God, who knows us even more intimately than we think. In today’s verse in Matthew, Jesus reminds us that God is so aware of our lives and every detail of them – not only does He know our names, but He also knows every hair on our heads! It’s an incredible reminder of His deep love for each of us.
No matter what the world says, we must never forget that God considers each one of us to be uniquely and immensely valuable. We are all precious in His eyes, worth more than many sparrows, and He loves us very much!
Is there an area of your life where you need a reminder of God’s love and appreciation? Take a few moments to meditate on the truth of this verse and let His love overflow your spirit. You are loved, you are treasured, and you are beyond precious to Him! Spend time with Him today, and let His love uplift you. Take comfort in knowing that even the most minor details of your life are known by a loving God who is always with you.
Prayer
Heavenly Father, thank You for reminding me that You deeply treasure me. Thank You for knowing even the tiniest details of my life and loving me as I am. Help me every day to remember how precious I am in your sight. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.
