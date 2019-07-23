He sent hogs to Taiwan

DECATUR COUNTY – A couple of weeks ago I had an opportunity to sit and chat with Gene H. McCoy, a man who has lived in Decatur County for all of his eight decades.
I learned some mighty interesting things. Gene has done things right. He has six large scrap books that are filled with wonderful stories about events and people over many years. He showed me the second of the six scrapbooks. He also has 40 picture albums and about eight binders full of information.
Gene comes from the families that helped settle the land in Decatur County after leaving Kentucky because they were not in favor of slavery. After they had been here for awhile they helped slaves escape from the south who were trying to make it to the north. William O. Smith wrote, after doing an incredible amount of research, about the Underground Railroad, in the book he had published in 2007. On page seven he wrote, "Between 1821 to 1823, a large number of the members of the Concord Church (Kentucky) bought land from the United States and moved to Fugit Township, Decatur County. All were among the first settlers in Decatur County. The settlers included the extended families of the four Hamilton brothers along with their seven sisters, the two Donnell brothers and three McCoy brothers."
The Underground Railroad in Decatur County started at McCoy Station. Gene's grandfather, William McCoy, and his great uncle, Curtis McCoy, inherited the land at Lake McCoy and eventually divided it so that his grandfather kept the rich, level farm land; his brother wanted the "back half" of the property. The back half is the area that Curtis McCoy began the ever so popular Lake McCoy that I wrote about a couple of years ago.
Gene is a descendant of both the Hamilton and McCoy families. His mother was Lillian Hamilton McCoy and his father was Eugene Meek McCoy. Gene was born and raised on a farm in Fugit Township in the family home named Terra-Vista-Manor just a mile south of Kingston. After graduating from high school in 1953, he went to Hanover College, but when his dad became ill Gene left Hanover, came home, and took over the farming. His father died in 1956.
Gene met Linda Swift and knew immediately that she was the girl he wanted to marry. They married in 1961 and Gene stayed working on the farm for 30 years. They had two daughters, Jill and Julia. Before too many years had passed, he began developing allergies to grain dust and asthma later forced him to quit the farm. The farm was sold not long after, but the historic McCoy home was kept in the family for a number of years. His mother, Lillian Hamilton McCoy, died in 1986.
Gene has a corn shock tying tool that was made and patented Aug. 4, 1925, by W. A. McCoy. It's true that farmers no longer make shocks out of the corn they grow, but the tool was important in those days. Gene told how the tool was used by farmers to tie shocks of corn together. Then the farmer would take a horse and sled and bring in the corn to feed the cattle. Gene had one and gave it to one of their daughters. He found another one at Maddux Auction and purchased it so that each daughter would have one.
In addition to grains and Suffolk sheep, while Gene was farming he raised hogs and had three breeds at one time: Duroc, Hampshire and Yorkshire. The Duroc is generally a calm tempered pig. The Hampshire has a black body with a white band around the middle and covers the front legs. American Yorkshires are the most recorded swine breed famed for its meat in the United States
In 1979, a group of men from Taiwan came from their country to the McCoy farm looking for healthy and popular hogs. Gene said he explained the differences in each breed, advantages of each breed, any difficulties with each, and the Taiwan farmers purchased several of their pure bred hogs. Gene loaded them in his truck and drove to northern Indiana where the hogs were put on a plane and exported to Taiwan. That was the first time hogs were exported from Decatur County to a foreign country.
