RUSHVILLE - My pal and longtime journalist Norm Voiles, who also happens to live just down the road, recently sent me a compendium of headlines that have actually appeared in various newspapers thither and yon. They were sent to Norm by his friend, Jack. They are just too good not to share with you. I think you’ll find them very amusing.
“Man Kills Self Before Shooting Wife and Daughter." This one I caught in the SGV Tribune the other day and called the Editorial Room and asked who wrote this. It took two or three readings before the editor realized that what he was reading was impossible!
Here’s a dandy: “Something Went Wrong in Jet Crash, Expert Says." Really? Ya think?
Sometimes, it makes you wonder what headline writers are thinking, or if they’re thinking at all when you read, “Police Begin Campaign to Run Down Jaywalkers.” Taken at face value, this seems a little extreme.
Now, this headline suggests that veterinarians have more talents than one would assume: “Panda Mating Fails; Veterinarian Takes Over.”
“Miners Refuse to Work after Death.” They must be union!
All things considered; this headline might suggest an approach to the rising tide of crime in bigger cities: “Juvenile Court to Try Shooting Defendant.”
I think this sort of headline might to overstating the obvious, “War Dims Hope for Peace.”
Here’s another that seems to fit the same category: “If Strike Isn't Settled Quickly, It May Last Awhile.”
I can’t help but think some of these headlines were intentionally made up to be humorous, or unintentionally stupid: “Cold Wave Linked to Temperatures.” What else on earth could a cold wave be linked to?
Moving on from the sublime to the ridiculous: “Enfield (London) Couple Slain; Police Suspect Homicide.” Really? What else would one suspect?
I particularly like this next one. We all know what the headline writer meant, but it doesn’t seem like he/she proofed it very closely. “Red Tape Holds Up New Bridges.” You mean there's something stronger than duct tape?
This next headline makes me wonder if there might be more to this than the headline suggests. See what you think. “Man Struck by Lightning: Faces Battery Charge.” You wouldn’t think his battery would need charging after a lightning strike!
The double meaning in this headline should just jump off that page at you: “New Study of Obesity Looks for Larger Test Group.”
I’m not quite sure what this headline means or was intended to mean, “Astronaut Takes Blame for Gas in Spacecraft.”
I wonder if this next headline came from an interview with the witch in “Hanzel & Gretal?” “Kids Make Nutritious Snacks.”
Is this headline about a good educational program or perhaps a magic act? “Local High School Dropouts Cut in Half.”
You’d think these guys would also have been recruited by the NBA! “Hospitals are Sued by 7 Foot Doctors.”
But if one had to choose the headline that tops the list of goofy headline writing, it would have to be this one: “Typhoon Rips Through Cemetery; Hundreds Dead.” Well, yeah! What else would you expect?
To round out this week’s column with headlines that have a double meaning, here are a few more for your enlightenment and edification. (This one probably should go with the “Hanzel & Gretal.”) “Include Your Children When Baking Cookies.”
I also like this one: “Drunks Get Nine Months in Violin Case.”
I wonder how the headline writer of this one felt when someone pointed this one out, assuming anyone did: “Iraqi Head Seeks Arms.”
Normally, the British Army is a pretty tight outfit, but apparently not always! “British Left Waffles on Falkland Islands.” (If you don’t get this one, call Editor Kevin Green. He’ll be happy to explain it to you!)
While I’m at it, here’s another airline-related double-meaning headline somebody actually wrote: “Plane Too Close to Ground, Crash Probe Told.”
On a totally different subject: who knew that trees were this clever! “Stolen Painting Found by Tree.”
I wonder if the person who wrote this headline was fired over it: “Two Sisters Reunited after 18 Years in Checkout Counter.” Maybe the two sisters just cancelled their newspaper subscriptions.
Here are just a few more from the Columbia School of Journalism. “Autos killing 110 a Day; Let's Resolve to do Better.”
How about this: “Blind Woman Gets New Kidney from Dad she Hasn't Seen in Years.”
This one just seems wrong: “Kicking Baby Considered to Be Healthy.”
And last, but not least (keep in mind that I didn’t make any of these up), “Queen Mary Having Bottom Scraped.”
That’s —30— for this week.
