Indiana Congressman Trey Hollingsworth created quite a stir with his comments on the current pandemic.
Speaking to talk show host Tony Katz on Indianapolis radio station WIBC, Hollingsworth said the nation’s leaders needed to “put on our big boy and big girl pants” and make some tough choices.
“It is always the American government’s position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter,” he said.
Hollingsworth, a Republican seeking his third term, soon found himself the target of ridicule on social media.
“Guess what?” one Twitter user replied. “If we are dead, we can’t return to work.”
In an interview with The Indianapolis Star, Hollingsworth said his remarks had been misconstrued.
“What I got back was Trey wants people to die,” he said. “I never said that, and it’s not true.”
What is true, he said, is that there will never be a perfect time to lift the current restrictions.
“The reality of past pandemics is no one is going to blow a whistle and say it’s over,” he told The Star. “There will continue to not be a zero risk.”
Hollingsworth is not alone in his sentiments.
Stephen Moore of Freedom Works and the Heritage Foundation is a member of President Donald J. Trump’s economic recovery task force. He appeared on the National Public Radio program “1A” to talk about the importance of reopening the economy as soon as possible.
“We’ve got to get this economy opened up last week,” he said. “We should have done this a week or two ago because the economic carnage is so, so damaging and will last so long.”
He predicts a terrible summer.
“It’s gonna be like the Great Depression,” he said.
Moore called shutting down the economy “one of the worst decisions this country has ever made.”
“I think the economic costs … the ruination of people’s lives is orders of magnitude larger than the risk of the virus,” he said. “I mean we’re going to see hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people die, frankly. … We’re going to see millions of businesses fail.”
On the other side of the argument are people like Howard Markel of the University of Michigan Center for the History of Medicine. He’s a trained physician and historian who helped to coin the term “flattening the curve.”
There is no doubt that social distancing and other measures have saved lives, Markel told a writer for the university’s Michigan Health Lab. The restrictions have also bought time, he said, for researchers to seek treatments and develop vaccines, and for public health agencies and hospitals to build up the testing and treatment capacity that must be in place for any “return to normal.”
Markel is worried about what will happen, though, if the arguments put forward by guys like Hollingsworth and Moore carry the day.
“In every pandemic, there’s a tug of war,” he said. “On one end, there are the economic and business interests, and on the other end is the public’s health.”
It’s predictable, he said, that citizens will grow restless and protest to their leaders to begin lifting the sanctions prematurely, and if those leaders give in, “another rise in cases invariably occurs.” That second peak, he said, can be even worse than the first.
“This creates a situation where you have endured shelter-in-place sanctions and crippled the economy for nothing,” he said.
Markel knows what he’s talking about. He has studied this issue. Maybe we ought to listen to him.
