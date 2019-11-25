GREENSBURG - As many enjoy Thanksgiving and the abundance of food it often brings, let’s challenge ourselves to help others.
Our area food banks and pantries are always stocking up on nutritious food to provide Hoosier families facing hunger, and they need our help. This winter, farmers and hunters can give back by donating meat, including wild game, beef, poultry and pork to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
The not-for-profit program focuses on improving the quality of life for Hoosiers by addressing hunger. To date, the charitable cause has served more than 5.2 million meals, with donated meat providing more than 800,000 meals this year. However, the need is still there. In Indiana, we have 1 million people facing food insecurity, meaning they may not know where they will get their next meal, which could also include their family’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Through philanthropic outreach, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with local meat processing shops, hunters and farmers, and donate their time, skills and money to get food to our communities. When we lend a helping hand, we reduce food insecurity and help our neighbors stay healthy. At this time of year, everyone deserves to spend more time with their families, rather than searching for their meal.
Giving back can be something we all do. Anyone interested in volunteering their time or resources can find charitable causes to support by visiting in.gov/serveindiana. The website lists organizations needing helpers, including our hospitals, churches, schools, food banks and a variety of other places. Last year, more than 1.8 million Hoosiers volunteered. If we continue to give back, we can better ensure our neighbors get the Thanksgiving everyone deserves.
Please consider giving back during the holidays by donating extra meat from your farm or hunt, or by donating to a charitable organization. To learn more about Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, visit hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.