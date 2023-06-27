This session, I supported new laws looking to smoke out cancer and spread awareness among Indiana’s firefighters.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population.
Firefighter gear is made with PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known for their heat- and moisture-resistant properties, but the chemicals can be absorbed through the skin, which could cause health issues like cancer.
With a new law I supported, next summer Indiana fire departments will have to ensure any newly purchased gear is labeled as to whether it contains PFAS or not.
I also supported a new law to launch a biomonitoring pilot program to screen Hoosier firefighters for PFAS. Indiana will collect information from 1,000 past and present firefighters throughout the state to determine PFAS levels and detect corresponding health implications. Testing would be a non-invasive mouth swab or finger prick, and results and recommendations for decreasing PFAS levels and exposure would be reported back to legislators.
These new laws received unanimous support during the 2023 legislative session, and I’ll continue to look for ways to help the men and women who serve our community.
