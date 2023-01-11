GREENSBURG – I’m stepping aside this week to let guest columnist Ben Richardson share a few thoughts. Ben, by the way, should write a book, but I’m happy he’ll write a column now and then!
It was early morning in late 1958, before interstate highways. Wayne Richardson, my dad, a traveling salesman, was on his way through Indianapolis toward home (Westport) in his ‘56 Buick Special 2-door hardtop. A fine car, especially after the ‘53 Plymouth then a ‘54 Studebaker. Both good cars, but nothing luxurious. Dad’s looked very much like the one pictured except the top on his was white.
Approaching a 4-way stop on the southeast side of Indy, a young soldier got out of the car ahead of him, threw his duffel bag over his shoulder and stuck out his thumb. Dad wasn’t much for picking up hitchhikers, but being a World War II submarine vet he wasn’t gonna let a G I in uniform stand there.
“Where ya’ headed, soldier?” Dad asked.
“Milton, Kentucky,” was the answer.
“Well, I can get ya’ a lot closer than y’are now,” Dad responded.
So, the soldier hopped in and they took off down U.S. 421.
Dad learned the Marine was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside California. He’d got a 30 day pass. As soon as he walked out the gate a car stopped.
“Where ya headed, soldier?” the driver asked.
“Milton, Kentucky,” was the answer.
“I can get ya closer than y’are now. Hop in,” the driver responded.
He got a ride to Phoenix, Arizona.
There were a lot of hitchhikers then, but a soldier in uniform usually didn’t wait long for a ride. Also, Dad said, during World War II a soldier never had to buy a beer. Other bar patrons, former military and civilians, lined up to buy a beer for a soldier.
When the young man got out at Phoenix another car with three people stopped. The same question followed, “Where ya headed, soldier?” Milton, Kentucky.” “Can you drive?”
So, the four of ‘em took turns driving straight through to Indianapolis where Dad picked him up. Dad also had an idea – if they could get to Westport in time.
Bewley’s Bakery, built by Lester and Mrs. Bewley in ‘27, was a thriving business for 35 years. They had several delivery trucks. I remember the half-ton and 3/4 ton Chevy and International panel trucks (panel trucks were like pickups except instead of a bed they had a closed windowless box accessible from the driver’s seat and “barn doors” at the back). There were a couple of 1-ton box trucks, all orange, with the logo “Mrs. Bewley’s Bread...It’s Better!”
Bewley’s was the biggest employer in town and a great boon to the local economy. They did daily deliveries to stores, schools, and medical and military facilities all over south-eastern Indiana, south-western Ohio and north-central Kentucky including Milton, just over the bridge from Madison.
All the trucks were serviced mostly at Downey’s “Decatur Garage.” Every night, every truck was filled with gas, checked over and made road-ready at the Standard Station, also built in ‘27 by my grandad, Dean Richardson, and still owned by my grandmother, Florence, who had rented it to Bill Riley. The rent was based on the number of gallons sold. There was never a loaf of bread in our house of two parents and six kids that wasn’t Bewley’s Bread.
Dad knew everyone who worked at the bakery and all the delivery drivers. He and his G I guest turned onto Main Street a little before 4 a.m. Coming the other direction headed out of town was a Bewley’s bread truck. Dad flagged down the driver he wanted to see. It was Lowell Callahan, who had the route going into Kentucky.
“Hey, Lightnin’ (Lowell’s nickname), I gotta soldier here that needs a ride home to Milton. Ya got room?” “SURE! Tell ‘im to hop in!”
I’m sure that Marine was exhausted from his hectic 2,000 mile trip, and I’m sure he never forgot it!
Written by Ben Richardson as told to him by Wayne Richardson, as best as he can remember
