Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.