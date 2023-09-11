RUSHVILLE – While some of the source material for this week’s column has been added to and deleted from, the latest attempt to remove what is perceived as a Confederate memorial will happen at the end of this year by those who simply do not understand history. Nor do they understand that removing reminders of our nation’s history does not change the past, it merely makes our descendants less well informed about how far we have come as a nation or how we came to be a nation in the first place.
Here are the basic facts: Two years ago, Congress passed the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act “in the midst of national racial and political upheaval, empowered a Naming Commission to remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America ... or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America from all assets of the Department of Defense.”
I’m not sure if there are any people still living who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America, since the Civil War ended 158 years ago, but that’s beside the point. The point, actually two points, are: first: the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, [was] passed in the midst of national racial and political upheaval and, second, as the author of the piece, which appeared in Aug. 19 weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal, Jim Webb, wrote, “I cannot imagine that the removal of this memorial, conceived and built with the sole purpose of healing the wounds of the Civil War and restoring national harmony, could be within the intent of a sweeping sentence placed inside a nearly trillion-dollar piece of legislation.” Webb was a Marine infantry officer in Vietnam, Navy secretary (1987-88) and a U.S. senator from Virginia (2007-13). Now, he is the distinguished fellow at Notre Dame’s International Security Center.
The reason Webb cannot imagine that was meant to heal the wounds of the Civil War is written on the memorial itself, “Not for fame or reward, not for place or for rank; not lured by ambition or goaded by necessity; but in simple obedience to duty as they understood it; these men suffered all, sacrificed all, dared all, and died.” Following that eloquent statement, Webb adds, “But now in this new world of woke, unless measures are taken very soon, by the end of this year the Confederate Memorial will be gone.”
Why, then, take it down?
Even more poignantly, at the end of the piece, Webb writes, “If it is taken apart and removed, leaving behind a concrete slab, the burial marker of its creator, and a small circle of graves, it would send a different message, one of a deteriorating society willing to erase the generosity of its past, in favor of bitterness and misunderstanding conjured up by those who do not understand the history they seem bent on destroying.”
Removing all monuments to or about the American Civil War will not remove the fact of the war itself, even if that were a reasonable thing to do. It happened no matter how much some of our citizens apparently wish to destroy all public memory of it. Slavery also happened, as much as the descendants of slavery don’t want us to forget that it did.
