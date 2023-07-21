Scripture:
My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.
-2 Corinthians 12:9
Encouragement:
As Christians, we have been given a precious gift: the fullness of God’s grace. As we’ve already established, our worth as Christians is not based on our efforts or accomplishments, but on God’s love and acceptance. We may not always feel worthy in our own eyes, but 2 Corinthians 12:9 reminds us of God’s limitless capacity to love and accept us, even when we don’t feel like we can measure up to His expectations. He doesn’t ask us to be perfect or flawless, just to trust Him and believe in His love and power to help us become all He created us to be.
Not feeling very strong today? Not sure how to handle a difficult situation? Remember that God is the ultimate source of strength and can give us the courage to face any challenge. We can ask Him to help us find our strength and grace. And no matter how feeble or unequipped we may feel, we are reminded that God’s grace is unfailing and that it’s His power and strength in us that is the game-changer – not our performance.
We may never fully comprehend God’s grace and love for us, but we can continue to be thankful for it and celebrate that even when we feel weak or unworthy, He will always remain strong and faithful. So if you feel down today, remember that your worth as a Christian is rooted in His unimaginable love, acceptance, and grace. You are strong because He is strong. You are worthy because He says you are. So let God’s strength fill you up today, and be reminded that His grace will always be enough for anything life throws your way!
Prayer:
Dear Lord, thank you for the gift of your grace. No matter how unworthy I may feel, please help me remember that my worth is rooted in You and Your unfailing love and acceptance. Fill me with Your strength today so I can face any challenge with courage and confidence. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
