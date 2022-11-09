GREENSBURG - I have sure enjoyed this fall season, but I hear it is coming to an end this weekend. I haven't gotten used to wearing jackets yet, but it sounds like I'll have to get my winter coat and have it handy. That wind was ferocious and was a disaster to hairdos. But with a sunny sky I can take almost everything. It seems like the leaves on the trees across the road left all of a sudden. That one windy day was the worst. It took care of the leaves and blew them toward Michigan!
I have been planning how I'm going to do my Thanksgiving dinner. I haven't bought the turkey yet, but I'm sure there will be enough dishes so that everybody that wants their special thing can get it. I always go with a traditional menu. I may not please everyone, but if they don't like it they don't have to force themselves to eat it. My favorite dish of all is dressing. That's the only reason I cook a turkey is to get the broth for dressing. I don't like white meat, and if I could find turkey drumsticks I would get them instead of a whole turkey. But then I wouldn't have giblets for gravy. I guess the decision has been made for me. I have been known to grind the dry white meat and make turkey salad for sandwiches. Oh, well, I'll have all of the decisions made in plenty of time.
Christmas comes along so soon after Thanksgiving. When I was little it seemed like Christmas would never come. Remember the old Sears toy catalogs? I would have them worn out looking at them. There was no end of things I wanted and needed. I know my parents picked and chose the things I wanted and what they could afford. I always thought Santa had an endless supply of money.
I have been searching recipes for goodies I would like to make. We don't need it, but it is fun to have on hand when the sweet tooth calls.
SALTINE TOFFEE
1 sleeve saltine crackers
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 12-ounce bag semisweet chocolate chips
3/4 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 9 x 13-inch pan with foil and lightly spray it with cooking spray. Line the prepared pan with saltines in a single layer. In a medium saucepan combine brown sugar and butter. Bring to a boil and boil for 3 -4 minutes. Immediately pour over saltines and spread to cover crackers completely. Bake for 5 - 6 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle chocolate chips over the top. Let sit for 5 minutes. Spread melted chocolate with a spatula and top with nuts. Cool completely and break into pieces.
POTATO CHIP COOKIES
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
2 1/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
2 cups crushed potato chips
1 cup butterscotch chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream together the butter and sugars for about 2 - 3 minutes with an electric mixer. Add eggs and beat for another 2 minutes. Stir in flour and soda and mix well. Stir in the potato chips and butterscotch chips until thoroughly mixed through the dough. Scoop the dough into 1-inch balls and drop on a greased cookie sheet or one lined with parchment paper. Bake about 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
BOSTON CREAM PIE POKE CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
2 3.4-ounce packages of instant vanilla pudding mix
4 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
12 ounce bag chocolate chips
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
Prepare cake mix according to package directions and bake in a 9 x 13-inch pan. Once cake has cooled, poke holes all over the top with a wooden spoon handle. While cake cools whisk together the instant pudding mix, milk and vanilla. Before the pudding has a chance to set up and thicken, pour it evenly over the cake. Chill for 1 hour. Place chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl and heat cream until simmering over low heat. Pour hot cream over chocolate chips and let sit for 5 minutes. Stir until smooth and let cool for 10 minutes. Pour chocolate over cake and smooth with a spatula. Chill in refrigerator at least 4 hours before slicing and serving. Enjoy!
BACON CHEDDAR RANCH PINWHEELS
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup Ranch dressing
1.2 cup cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese
6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
1 tablespoon minced chives
6 small or 3 large flour tortillas
In a small mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and Ranch dressing. Mix until smooth. Stir in cheese, bacon, and chives. Spread in a generous layer over tortillas. Roll tortilla tightly and slice into 1-inch pieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.