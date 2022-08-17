If I knew where the weather is like it has been this week the year around I think I would think about moving there.
I love the cool breezes during the daytime and cool nights so I can sleep. And, we had plenty of rain with all the little showers we’ve been getting. Of course, the garden is still providing plenty of veggies. My scales have been good to me and the blood sugar levels are good too. No wonder they encourage us to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables!
By the time you are reading this we will be attending the Madison District fall meeting. We will meet our state officers and see what good news they have for Homemakers. I always like getting to see friends from all over the district and getting some good hugs.
We will be able to get together again next month for the Madison District retreat. It will be right here in Decatur County on September 22. It is a fun day with lots of things to do and learn.
Then, the month after that we will have our Decatur County Homemakers Achievement night on October 20. There are a lot of activities to keep us on our toes.
In between all of that, September 9 will be the sewing day to make the little boys’ shorts for the Christmas boxes to send to places where the kids don’t receive anything else but these boxes that are crammed full of goodies. They never get many boxes donated for little boys. Also that day, several will be working on the little hearts that our State President wants us to make to share kindness all over the community. So you see, we are a busy bunch of people.
I promise I won’t include any zucchini recipes today (see my apology later). I have eaten them in as many ways as I could find. I’ll start with blackberries. This was a good year for them and I have a lot in the freezer. I used sugar substitute in the cobbler recipe and it is as good as if it had sugar.
KENTUCKY BLACKBERRY COBBLER
2 1/2 cups blackberries
1 cup sugar (or substitute)
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
Place berries and sugar in a bowl. Stir and let set for awhile to make juice. Stir flour, baking powder, salt, and milk together. Stir in butter and mix well. Pour batter into medium baking dish. Pour berries on top. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.
PINEAPPLE COLESLAW
12 ounce bag broccoli coleslaw
12 ounces finely shredded Napa cabbage
20-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained (reserve 6 tablespoons liquid)
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon seasoned vinegar
1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a large bowl, combine broccoli, cabbage, pineapple and green onions. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar and pineapple liquid. Toss the two mixtures together to coat. Refrigerate for a minimum 4 hours, or overnight for the best flavor. Toss again before serving.
ROASTED SAUSAGE AND POTATOES
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 pound potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 inch pieces
1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2 inch slices
1 green or red bell pepper, diced
1/2 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2 inch slices
1/2 purple onion,cut into 1/2 inch pieces
Dressing: 2 tablespoons oil
1 1/2 teaspoons wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 clove garlic minced
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the dressing mix. Bake 20 minutes. Meanwhile, toss remaining ingredients with remaining dressing. Add to the pan and mix well. Increase heat to 450 degrees and roast an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Broil for 2 minutes or until golden. (Oops, that zucchini slipped in, didn’t it?)
CRACKED OUT CORN DIP
1 8-ounce cream cheese, softened
1 1-ounce package ranch dressing mix
3/4 cup chopped cooked bacon
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 16-ounce carton sour cream
3 1/2 cups frozen (or fresh) corn kernels, thawed
Peheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well. Transfer to baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with corn chips or tortilla chips.
