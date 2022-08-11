With school back in session, we need to watch out for that yellow school when we are driving. Please stop for the bus as they are carrying precious cargo.
We need to congratulate the Greensburg Decatur County Marching Band for placing 10th at the State Fair contest. A great job well done.
We also would like to congratulate all the 4-Hers who exhibited at the Indiana State Fair as well for all the work they did at our county fair. 4-H is a great organization and we need to get more of our youth involved. We also want to wish them a great new school year.
Extension Homemakers activities coming up:
Madison District Fall meeting, August 18, Versailles Community Center
Sewing day September 9 at the Extension Office
September 22, Madison District Retreat in St. Mary’s meeting room
October 20, Fall Achievement program at the Greensburg Adult Center. Cost is $15.
Also, it’s time to nominate the Homemaker of the Year! Get your points ready for the merit awards and get the names in for any deceased members since last year. Also, remember a $5 door prize from each club. More info later.
With school starting, I will give you a few recipes for after-school treats.
Creamy Fruit Dip
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. butter, softened
1/2 c. marshmallow creme
1 8 oz. carton of whipped topping
fresh fruit of your choice
Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme and fold in whipped topping. Store in refrigerator, ready to serve with fresh fruit after school.
Reese’s Chocolate Snack Cake
3 1/3 c. flour
2/3 c. sugar
2/3 brown sugar
1/2 c. cocoa
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
2 c. water
1/3 c. oil
1/3 c. unsweetened applesauce
2 tsp. vinegar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. Reese’s pieces
1/2 c. chopped, salted peanuts
Whisk together the first 6 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together water, oil, applesauce, vinegar and vanilla. Add to flour mixture, stirring until just blended. Pour in a greased 9 by 13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with Reese’s pieces and nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes 20 servings.
Rocky Road Fudge Pops
2 1/2 c. milk
1 pkg. cook and serve chocolate pudding mix
1/2 c. miniature chocolate chips
12 paper cups (3 oz. each)
1/2 c. marshmallow creme
12 wooden pop sticks
In a large microwave-safe bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix. Microwave, uncovered on high 4-6 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and slightly thickened, stirring every 2 minutes. Cool for 20 minutes, stirring several times. Combine chips and nuts; divide among cups. Stir marshmallow creme into pudding and spoon into cups. Insert wooden pop sticks and freeze.
Breakfast Bars
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 large eggs, beaten
2 c. Fiber One bran cereal
2 c. quick cooking oats
1 1/2 c. chopped nuts
1 c. miniature chocolate chips
1 c. raisins
1 c. coconut
1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained
Whisk together milk and eggs, mix in remaining ingredients. Firmly press mixture in a 9 by 13 baking dish. Bake 25 to 30 minutes in 350 degree oven until the edges are golden brown. Chill 1 hour. Cut into bars and store in refrigerator. Makes 2 dozen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.