GREENSBURG - Sometimes I wonder if the thermometer is stuck, but then a beautiful day like today comes up. I hope it stays around and then gets nicer. We can never outguess Mother Nature.
We had a good day last week at Nashville for the Madison District spring meeting. The state officers were telling us what is in the works this year for Homemakers. There was a lot of talk about the benefits of happiness and spreading it around. Home and Family Conference will be June 5 to 7 at Embassy Suites, the same place it was last year. There will be crafts to make on Monday after you get there. Each day is full to the brim with activities. Registration blanks are available if you are interested in going.
There was a presentation by a local Celebrate Recovery person telling his experiences to get where he is. He went to the depths of despair before he started getting his life back to normal. He brought us back to the realization that there is help for anyone desiring it.
Don't forget to make your reservation for our International Night meal and program. It will be April 10 at the Adult Center. Remember your cultural arts exhibit. The special project is a fairy garden and the regular is just like it has always been. Reservations are due to Janet Bedel.
BURRITO CASSEROLE
2 pounds hamburger
2 packagers taco seasoning
2 cans refried beans
2 cans mushroom soup
2 cups sour cream
10 soft taco shells
1 package cheddar cheese
1 package mozzarella cheese
lettuce
tomatoes
onions
Brown hamburger with onions. Add taco mix and refried beans. Simmer for 5 minutes. Mix soup and sour cream. Put half of this in 13 x 9-inch pan. Layer meat mixture and taco shells, then put soup mix on top. Top with cheese. Bake 1 hour at 325 degrees. Serve with salsa.
BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
2 packages frozen broccoli spears
1/2 pound Velveeta cheese, cubed
1 stack butter crackers
1 stick margarine, softened
Cook and drain broccoli according to package directions. While still warm, stir in cheese cubes and place in greased casserole dish. Finely crush crackers. Mix cracker crumbs with margarine and place on top of broccoli mixture. Bake at 300 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes.
KOREAN SALAD
1 pound fresh spinach
1 cup water chestnuts, sliced
1/2 cup bean sprouts
2 hard boiled eggs, chopped
5 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
Dressing:
1 cup salad oil
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup vinegar
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
3/4 cup catsup
1 small onion, diced
Mix dressing ahead of time. Refrigerate. When ready to serve, pour dressing over salad ingredients and mix.
STRAWBERRY ANGEL FOOD CAKE DESSERT
1 box strawberry gelatin
1 1/4 cup boiling water
10 ounces frozen strawberries
Whipped topping
1/2 angel food cake
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add strawberries. Cool, then stir in topping and set aside. Crumble cake into walnut-sized pieces. Cover bottom of a large baking pan. Pour gelatin mix over cake and mix slightly. Refrigerate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.