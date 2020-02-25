DECATUR COUNTY - It looks like Indiana weather, one day nice and another day cold and snowy. It's almost March, so we will see if it comes in like a lamb or a lion. I guess spring is on its way, I saw at least a dozen robins in our back yard last week and also see the spring bulbs coming up.
It also just seems like I got all my Christmas decorations put away, then came Valentine's Day, and this week we have Ash Wednesday already. The stores couldn't get rid of Valentine's clearance soon enough to put up all the Easter stuff! I guess I am not going to change that.
I just as well get back to my quilting projects. I finished one that is for our church festival and it is at the quilter. I have another one just about ready and I am not sure if I am going to quilt it myself. Now I need to get an apron done for the cultural arts display at International Night on March 17. I hope there are a lot of aprons for the display. Also, be sure to get your reservations for the program on the 17th.
Since Lent starts this week, I will give you a few lenten recipes.
Tangy Parmesan Tilapia
1/4 c. grated Parmesan Cheese
2 T. mayonnaise
1 T. lime juice
1/8 tsp. each of garlic powder, dried basil and pepper
dash of onion powder
4 tilapia fillets (5 oz. each)
1/4 tsp. salt
Preheat broiler
Mix the first eight ingredients until blended. Line a baking sheet with foil; coat with cooking spray. Place tilapia in pan; sprinkle with salt. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for2 to 3 minutes per side. Spread cheese mixture over fillets. Broil until topping is golden brown and fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes.
Baked Tuna Salad
1 7 oz. can tuna, drained and flaked
1 c. finely chopped celery
1 8 oz. can water chestnuts, drained and sliced thin
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. evaporated milk
1 tsp. minced onion
cracker crumbs
Mix tuna, celery, and water chestnuts. Blend mayonnaise with milk and with onions to mixture. Put into a shallow 1 qt. dish and sprinkle with crumbs. Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes or until bubbly.
Salmon Patties
1 lb. can pink salmon
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 tsp. salt
pepper to taste
1/2 c. fine cracker crumbs
1/3 c. chopped onion
Mix together. Melt shortening in skillet. Brown about 10 minutes on each side. Makes six patties.
I found this saying in one of my many Amish cookbooks
THE FARMERS LOVE LETTER
MY DEAR SWEET POTATO, DO YOU CARROT ALL FOR ME? WITH YOUR RADISH HAIR AND TURNIP NOSE, MY HEART BEETS FOR YOU. MY LOVE FOR YOU IS AS STRONG AS AN ONION. IF WE CANTALOUPE, LETTUCE MARRY AND WE WILL BE A HAPPY PEAR.
