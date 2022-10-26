GREENSBURG - I just saw something outside that people have been waiting for a long time to see. Yes, there are a few raindrops coming down. I hope the forecasters are right and we get a lot more this evening. I have been afraid of fires with the dry leaves all around and the wind blowing hard as can be. I have sure enjoyed the beauty of the season. We took a drive one day across southern Indiana to see a lot of the beauty, but I can see beauty from my window. The trees in our yard and across the road have simply outdone themselves. In the evening, when the sun is setting in the west and shining brightly, it is a picture liken no artist but God can paint.
Last week was our annual Achievement Day program. They got us in the mood for Christmas with the decorations and program. Awards were passed around for honor clubs as well as individual member awards. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Member of the Year. A very deserving lady in the person of Reggie Osborne received it. She is very deserving of the award for all she has done for her club and the community. She is a member of the Clinton Club and has served as her club's secretary for many years. Her members have been the recipient of many of the walnuts and hickory nuts she cracks and picks out. Wouldn't that be a wonderful gift? I do hope someone goes out and picks up the nuts for her.
I have had to change my cooking habits now that there isn't a lot of vegetables in the garden. We still have some green tomatoes, some peppers, and a few ripe tomatoes. I think it looks like there is still a row of turnips and they aren't good to eat unless I peel them and eat them raw. I did put one in some fried potatoes and didn't get any complaints. Soups and stews taste good right now.
CHEESY MISSISSIPPI MUD POTATOES
6 - 7 cups potatoes, peeled and sliced
2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
1 pound package bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup green onions, sliced thin
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a 9 x 13-inch baking dish, mix together the potatoes, cheese, salt, bacon, and green onions. Add mayonnaise and stir until everything is well coated. Bake until potatoes are tender and top is golden brown, about 90 minutes. Enjoy!
HUSBAND'S DELIGHT CASSEROLE
1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce
12 ounces egg noodles
2 cups sour cream
3 ounces cream cheese
1/2 white onion, chopped
2 cups Cheddar cheese, grated
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large pot of boiling water, cook noodles until al dente. Set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef. Season with garlic salt. Drain fat, if needed. Stir in marinara sauce and let simmer 10 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine sour cream, cream cheese, and onions and mix well. In a 9 x 13 baking dish, arrange half of noodles followed by the meat mixture followed by the sour cream mixture, and finally by the noodles. Top with cheese and bake 25 minutes. Enjoy!
DILL PICKLE BREAD
1 cup warm water (110) degrees
1 dill pickle, chopped
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon dried, minced onion
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 1/8 cups flour
2 teaspoons dry yeast
Place the ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Use the white bread, medium-crust setting.
BUCKEYE BROWNIE COOKIES
1 box brownie mix (19.5 ounce or family size)
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon corn starch
1/4 cup butter, melted
4 ounces c ream cheese, softened
1 egg
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup creamy peanut butter
4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine first six ingredients with a hand mixer. (The dough will be a little sticky.) Scoop the dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Smooth the edges of each to form a round cookie. Bake for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, mix powdered sugar and peanut butter in a medium-sized bowl. Form the mixture into about 1-inch balls (one for each cookie). Set aside. As soon as the cookies come out of the oven, press a peanut butter ball lightly into the center of each. Melt chocolate in a microwavable bowl in 30-second increments. Spoon about 1/2 tablespoonful of melted chocolate on top of each cookie so it covers the peanut butter ball. Let the chocolate set. Store in airtight container.
