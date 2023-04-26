GREENSBURG - Our recent International program was hosted by the Night Club and the Spice of Life Club..A delicious meal was catered by Debbie Sellers. The speaker for the evening was local optometrist Dr. David Weigel and his wife, Linda. They have gone on several Mission trips to Kenya, Africa.
Their group takes several hundred pairs of glasses and does eye exams for the local natives. They had an interesting slide presentation showing them working with the natives as well as their travels through Kenya.
Kenya has a population of 57 million people. It is a republic with three branches of government. Nairobi is the capital city and is much like any other modern city. The capital city contains a national park. They showed slides of safaris they had been on. The big five animals that were awesome to see were lion, cape buffalo, leopard, elephant and rhinoceros as well as many beautiful birds. Kenya has several different religions with 85% being Christians. Some people speak English and many different dialects in their native villages.
It is great to see some of our local people doing this kind of mission work.
We also had a local Girl Scout group at the meeting. They have been doing fundraisers and sending school supplies, etc. to Kenya for the native children. Good job, girls!
The cultural arts winner was announced. The winner was a quilt made by me (Eileen Fisse) and will represent Decatur County at the Home and Family conference in June.
Thanks again to everyone who made the program a success.
Here a few recipes for spring.
Asparagus and Tomatoes
3 slices of bacon
1/2 c. sliced green onions
3 T. vinegar
1 T. water
2 tsp. sugar
dash of seasoned salt
pepper to taste
1 1/2 lb. fresh asparagus, cut in 1 1/2 inch pieces
2 medium tomatoes, cut in eighths
Cook and crumble the bacon. To the drippings add onions and cook until tender. Add vinegar, water, sugar, seasonings and bacon. Bring to a boil; add asparagus, cover, and cook until just crispy. Toss in tomato wedges and heat through, about 3 minutes. Serves 6.
Asparagus Ham Dinner
2 c. uncooked spiral pasta
3/4 lb. fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium sweet yellow pepper, chopped
1 T. oil
3 c. diced fresh tomatoes
6 oz. fully cooked ham, cubes
1/4 c. fresh parsley
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 tsp. each oregano, basil
1/4 c. shredded Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta. Meanwhile, saute asparagus and pepper in oil until tender. Add tomatoes and ham; heat through. Drain pasta; add to the vegetable mixture. Stir in seasonings. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Makes 6 servings.
Rhubarb Dump Cake
Put 4 c. rhubarb (cut up) in a 9 by 13 inch baking dish.
Add 2 cups sliced fresh strawberries.
Sprinkle on 1 3 oz. pkg of strawberry gelatin.
Add 1/4 cup of sugar (optional).
Sprinkle in a box of yellow cake mix.
Pour on 1 c. of boiling water.
Top with 1/2 c. chopped butter.
Bake at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly.
Rhubarb Muffins
2 1/2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/4 c. brown sugar
1 c. buttermilk
1/2 c. oil
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 c. diced rhubarb
1/2 c. chopped nuts
Topping
1/2 c. sugar
1 T. melted butter
1 tsp. cinnamon
Mix dry ingredients. Beat egg , brown sugar, oil and buttermilk and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Stir in rhubarb and nuts. Put in muffin pans. Makes 24 muffins.
Stir topping ingredients and put 1 tsp. on top of each muffin. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan.
