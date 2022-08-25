Seems as if summer is going in a hurry. We have been busy attending great-grandchildren’s birthday parties and have another one next month. We are just glad we can attend.
This past weekend we attended the Clarksburg School reunion. We both graduated from Clarksburg so it is good to see some old classmates and talk to old friends. We always enjoy a meal together and a chance to think about our school days and how things are so different today. Everyone has a different story about someone special or a teacher they liked or disliked. Well, so much for the reunion.
Went to the Farmers Market again and got a bucket of tomatoes; we canned them and made pizza sauce. Green beans and tomatoes are two things that I like much better home canned. We also got some apples from a local orchard last week to make applesauce. They were called Ginger Gold. They made very good applesauce!
The Extension Homemakers are always looking for new members. Remember, all our events are open to anyone. If interested in joining and coming to one of our events, just call the extension office at 812-663-8388 for all the information.
With that, it’s time to share a few recipes.
Mexican Street Corn Bake
6 c. frozen corn, thawed and drained
1 c. mayonnaise
1 tsp. ground chipotle pepper
Dash of salt and pepper
6 T chopped green onions, divided
1/2 c. Parmesan cheese
Lime wedges (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the first 4 ingredients and 4 T. green onions. Put in a greased 1 1/2 qt. baking dish and sprinkle with cheese. Bake covered for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until bubbly and lightly browned, another 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining green onions. If desired, serve with lime wedges. Makes 6 servings.
Eggplant Parmesan
2 T. olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 small eggplant, peeled and sliced into 1/4 in. slices
1 tsp. dried basil
1 T. grated Parmesan cheese
1 medium tomato, thinly sliced
1/2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
Combine oil and garlic and brush over both sides of eggplant slices. Place on greased baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Turn and bake until golden brown, another 5 minutes. Cool on rack. Put half of the eggplant in a greased 1 qt. casserole. Sprinkle with half of the basil and Parmesan cheese. Arrange tomato slices over top; sprinkle the remaining basil and Parmesan. Layer with half of the cheese and remaining eggplant. Top with remaining mozzarella. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until cheese is melted, 5 to 7 minutes longer.
Lemon Blueberry Bread Pudding
6 cups torn French or Italian bread ( 1-inch chunks)
3 c. milk
4 eggs
3/4 c. sugar, divided
Juice and grated rind of 2 lemons
1 1/2 pts. fresh blueberries
1 T. melted butter
Soak bread in milk for 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat eggs with all but 2 T. sugar. Beat in lemon juice and rind. Pour egg mixture over soaked bread and mix well. Add blueberries and mix. Pour into a
buttered shallow 3 quart baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake about 40 minutes or until top is lightly browned and crusty.
Cracker Pie
3 egg whites
1 c. sugar
1/4 tsp. baking powder
Pinch of salt
20 dates, chopped
1/2 c. chopped nuts
12 soda crackers, rolled fine
Beat egg whites until stiff. Gradually add sugar and baking powder and salt. Mix in other ingredients. Pour into a 9-inch greased pie pan and bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Do not overbake! Wonderful hot or cold. Whipped topping or ice cream can be used as a topping, but it good just plain.
