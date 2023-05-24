GREENSBURG – How about some good news today! Take someone who was a real drug addict and recovers to help so many others overcome the addiction.
Melissa Tatman was born and raised in Adams, the daughter of Don and Marian Duvall (now Marian Miller). Melissa started drinking as a teenager and was doing hard drugs by the age 18. She got married and had three children. A rough marriage, but it lasted until a divorce 17 years later. During her addiction Melissa had been in seven Indiana county jails and the Indiana Women’s Prison.
A few years later, Melissa and husband Gordie Tatman (also from Decatur County) began dating, married, and then moved to Minnesota where she was able to get clean and sober. The couple now lives in Nashville, Indiana.
Approximately eight years ago she started a faith-based recovery group at their church in Nashville called “Battlefield for Freedom.”
In September 2017, their associate pastor’s son passed from a fentanyl overdose. The pastor and his wife, Cory and Michelle Joy, Melissa and a couple other Brown County residents started an organization called “Do Something Inc.” Melissa has served on their board of directors since and is now president.
She also started a women’s recovery meeting in the Brown County Jail. In March 2022, the sheriff approached her about a grant funded full-time position as the Jail Services Coordinator at the county jail. She assists inmates with connecting with resources that will aid them in living a life of recovery.
Melissa is 21 years sober as of April 27, 2023 and has come full circle, from inmate to valued employee. Gordie said, “Our sheriff said hiring her was one of the smartest thing he did in his eight years as sheriff.”
Gordie said they are raising two of their grandkids, 17 and 5 years old, due to their parent’s addiction. Their mother has been in recovery for four years and doing great now! Their father passed in 2017 from actions that were a result of his addiction.
He said, “Melissa truly is helping to change the world and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Melissa said, “We are a group of men and women that gather to share our experiences and our strength to live a new life that inspires others in hope for freedom from the darkness of addiction. In addition to our weekly recovery meeting we get together for several clean and serene outings throughout the year: bowling, canoeing, stock car races, cookouts. We’re stronger together!”
Gordie said, “She wouldn’t say this about herself, but she is the hardest-working woman I’ve ever met! Her position is a grant funded, sort of experiment endeavor. The grant is only guaranteed for a 1-year term, but it seems like it is producing very favorable results. She goes next week to Crawford County to train/advise her counterpart in that office. We are going to try to get the state to pick up the torch and put her on as a regional advisor to southern Indiana sheriff’s offices.”
Melissa’s daughter said to her mother recently, “Thank you for choosing life! The kids and I are blessed to call you mom and grandma.”
This column sure made me happy. Thirty-five years ago I met with Harold (Taft) Tatman, Gordie’s grandfather, and have never forgotten him. A pro at horseshoes, he won so many trophies that he stopped accepting them. He knew the earth, trees and nature better than anyone I ever knew. Taft’s father, William Isaac Tatman, was a Civil War veteran. Taft Tatman was pretty tough, but I think he would smile that his grandson and his wife let me talk with them for the column.”
