GREENSBURG – It’s always been a pleasure to write a column for our newspaper, but I’ve also always had a lot of help.
Jeff Martin, whom I’ve known since he was a very young man, sent me some really great information about some of our Civil War veterans. His own ancestor has always been thought of as the longest living Civil War veteran in Decatur County. He has new information that I will share soon.
And Joshua Rutherford’s book “Fallen Civil War Soldiers of Decatur County” is a great source. I admired Josh when he wrote in his book that he created it to update the work of others by using the modern online resources not available in the past.
“The work done before mine was a great resource and an excellent base from which to expand and update the data,” he said. In other words, he appreciated the work Bill Ford and others did before the Internet.
I wanted to learn how some veterans lived into their 90s even though exposed to diseases. Jeff sent pictures of several men who were in their middle or late 80s and just as many in their 90s. How did these men manage to live so long after being exposed to the diseases that so many Civil War veterans died from?
The shocker was when I read that for every three soldiers killed in battle, five more died of diseases that we don’t fear today. So how did so many Civil War soldiers live to be in their 80s and 90s with so many killed and many more who died from all kinds of diseases?
I read that more men died in the Battle of Gettysburg than in the Revolutionary War and War of 1812 combined. Of course, there was a much bigger population in the 1860s than during those earlier wars. At least one source I found had the number of those killed at Gettysburg as 51,000. Chickamauga was next at 34,624. But the biggest deadly threat to the soldiers was disease.
Joshua Rutherford’s book tells us that the Regiments of Decatur County went like this: the 13th Indiana Cavalry had 14 men killed and 170 died from disease or accidents. I won’t list all the regiments from Decatur County, but the 18th is typical with 68 killed and 130 died from disease or accident. The 5th cavalry had 40 men killed and 188 died from disease or accident.
I got curious about what kind of diseases they died from and what kinds of medicines they had.
I read that people didn’t know about germs, hygiene or deficiencies in their food, and were without knowledge of the germ theory of disease. The main diseases, though, that soldiers had were pneumonia, typhoid, diarrhea/dysentery, and malaria – and something I never even thought of is that the diseases were said to prolong the fighting by maybe as much as two years.
Would that have been because when the men were marching some were weak or sick and being sick slowed them up?
The medicines that were said to be useful included quinine for malaria, morphine, chloroform, and ether, as well as paregoric. Something called Fowler’s solution to treat fevers actually had arsenic in it and Calomel (mercurous chloride) was used for diarrhea.
