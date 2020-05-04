A few days ago, I was doing a little channel surfing (I didn’t have much else to do) and came across a program on the continent of Antarctica. I almost kept going, but some facts about the real continent down-under caught my eye and prompted me to do some research on the place and share it with you.
Here are some basics about the place about which most of us know very little: Did you know, for example, that Antarctica is the southernmost continent on the planet? It’s where the South Pole is and it’s surrounded by what’s called the Southern Ocean. It’s also the fifth largest continent on earth, about twice as large as Australia. For those who enjoy numbers, Antarctica is around 5.5 million square miles. Even more interesting is the fact that 98% of the continent is covered in ice that’s approximately 1.2 miles thick!
Imagine over 5 million square miles of land mass covered in ice over a mile thick, talk about an Ice Age! Although the annual participation is only 7.9 inches, scientists say almost totally snow, it has not rained in Antirctica for nearly 2 million years! Amazed yet? Despite the lack of rain, Wikipedia says that 80% of the world’s fresh water reserves are located there. If all that ice were turned into water, sea levels would raise about 100 feet. I wouldn’t worry too much about it, though. The average temperature in the coldest part of Antarctica is 81 degrees below zero.
If global warming is really happening, it’s not going to happen for a very long time before any of the mile-thick ice down there starts to melt. Particularly when estimates are that if global warming is happening, it’s happening by a small fraction of a degree each year. It’s going to take a very long time for temperatures at the South Pole to rise by 113 degrees to get to the temperature at which ice melts.
Moving on, I’ll bet many didn’t know that Antarctica wasn’t even discovered until 1820. And for that matter, nobody even set foot on that huge continent until 1895. Antarctica’s buried active volcanoes weren’t discovered until 2013, just seven years ago. In terms of human population, between 1,000 and 5,000 people live there at any time, mostly at research stations, not in towns as we think of them; it’s too cold! Despite all that, scientists say there are a number of rivers and lakes in Antarctica, all of them sub-glacial, of course. That fact alone suggests that it’s warmer below by some amount under the ice than on top of it, and Heaven only knows how far down a lake, at least the way we would think of a lake, could possibly exist, let alone a river.
Scientists say that more than 170 million years ago, Antarctica was part of a supercontinent called Gondswana, but when the tectonic plates that used to comprise the surface of the earth began to gradually shift apart over millions of years, Antarctica gradually shifted away and became what is now called Antarctica. Therefore, at one time, the continent wasn’t covered with ice. When it was further north it a more temperate climate with forests and ancient types of life forms.
One might wonder what’s under that mile of ice. As it turns out, most of what’s under there are rocks of various types.
In terms of animal life, only three types of creatures live there; two types of birds, and a species of penguin. The waters around Antarctica are inhabited by whales, huge squids and fur seals, science tells us.
The program that inspired this column was exploring what might be beneath all that ice. Here’s what Wikipedia has to say on that topic: “There are few frontiers in the world that can still be said to be unexplored. One of these terra incognita is the land beneath Antarctica’s ice sheets. Buried under kilometers of ice is a fascinating realm of canyons, waterways and lakes, which is only now being mapped in detail. There are more than 400 known lakes in this harsh environment, and more are being discovered as technology advances. This water beneath the ice lubricates the interface between the ice sheet and its rocky bed, and thus controls the flow and behavior of the ice itself.”
“Under such a large volume of ice, how is it possible for water to exist at all without freezing? The answer is pressure: when a large weight of ice is pushed onto water, it can stay liquid at temperatures well below the normal freezing point.”
The program I watched speculated about caves under all that ice. As it turns out, there are caves under the ice that are warm enough to support unknown forms of life. One Australian scientist said, “It can be really warm inside the caves, up to 25 degrees Celsius in some caves. You could wear a T-shirt in there and be pretty comfortable. There’s light near the cave mouths, and light filters deeper into some caves where the overlying ice is thin.” (Whatever “thin” means.)
Now, to go from the sublime to the mysterious, Ufologists suggest that hidden in those caves under all that ice are alien life forms that we would call UFOs. When you think about it, if there are caves warm enough to support human life, why not alien life forms from some other part of the galaxy? A place so otherwise uninhabitable would seem like an ideal place for extraterrestrial life, in which some people believe. A whole continent beneath which to live? Intriguing, at the very least, but, that’s what I get for deciding to self-quarantine.
That’s -30- for this week.
