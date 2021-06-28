RUSHVILLE - One of the most difficult problems we currently face in this country is illegal and undocumented immigration of people from beyond our southern border entering the United States. Coming to this country hasn’t always been the problem it is today. To quote from History.com, “The United States has long been considered a nation of immigrants. Attitudes toward new immigrants by those who came before have vacillated between welcoming and exclusionary over the years.”
Thomas Payne, publisher of pamphlets called “Common Sense,” advocating American independence, wrote the following back in 1776: “Europe, and not England, is the parent country of America. This new world hath been the asylum for the persecuted lovers of civil and religious liberty from every part of Europe.”
Later, between about 1820 and 1860, the rate of immigration from Europe surged, particularly from countries like Ireland and Germany. Once again, History.com says, “Many newcomers arrived sick or dying from their long journey across the Atlantic in cramped conditions. The immigrants overwhelmed major port cities, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Charleston. In response, the United States passed the Steerage Act of 1819 which required better conditions on ships arriving [here]. The Act also called for ship captains to submit demographic information on passengers, creating the first federal records on the ethnic composition of immigrants to the United States.”
In 1892, Ellis Island opened in New York harbor. More than 12 million immigrants entered the United States through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954. The point is, there was one point of entry for immigrants coming to this country where they were examined before gaining admission and those who were sick or had contagious diseases were denied entry; it never was a matter of uncontrolled entry by people simply sneaking into the country.
By 1924, when the Immigration Act of 1924 was passed, a limit was put on the number of immigrants allowed into the United States each year through nationality quotas. Under this new quota system, the United States issued immigration visas to 2 percent of the total number of people of each nationality in the United States based on the 1890 census.
Jumping ahead to 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the Simpson-Mazzoli Act, which granted amnesty to more than 3 million immigrants living illegally in the United States.
In 2001, Senators Dick Durbin and Orrin Hatch proposed the first Development, Relief and Education of Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which would provide a pathway to legal status for "Dreamers," undocumented immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents as children. But the bill, and subsequent iterations of it, didn’t pass.
In a recent article written by David Leonhardt for The New York Times, he states, “[President] Barack Obama once said, ‘We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.’ President Biden has instead emphasized the humane treatment of immigrants, regardless of their legal status. Central American migrants, sensing that the U.S. had become more welcoming, are streaming north in the largest numbers in two decades.'
“There are potential policy solutions for all of these questions. The U.S. could increase legal immigration. It could build more detention facilities with humane conditions. It could do more to improve conditions in Latin America and to push Mexico to control its own southern border. The Biden administration is pursuing many of these policies. But if Biden and his aides appear to be less steady on immigration than many other policy areas, there is a reason for that: They are less steady!”
Immigrants from Central America are able to walk across our southern border with Mexico unchecked. The problem is who is crossing the border! Julian Resendiz, reporting for TV station WREG in Memphis writes, “The U.S. Border Patrol has detained twice the number of criminal migrants in the first six months of fiscal year 2021 as it did in all of 2020, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows. Among these were 265 sex offenders, 576 individuals convicted of assault, battery and domestic violence and 982 drug offenders. The bulk of the arrests (2,765), though, involved illegal entry or illegal re-entry after a previous deportation.”
The most serious aspect of the problem, however, is drugs being brought across border illegally. The Border Patrol … reports large increases in seizures of marijuana and methamphetamine, which are the Mexican drug cartels’ primary money staples.
Illegal immigration is not a new problem, but it is a more dangerous problem than ever before. It’s high time to finish building the wall!
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.