In Flanders fields.

Who knows what yesterday was?
At 11 a.m. of the 11th day of the 11th month it was the 101st anniversary of the end of the First World War. Of the more than 68 million men from all nations who took part in the war, none remain alive to tell about their experiences. The war itself cost over 12,774,000 killed in action on all sides. Another 20 million men were wounded during the war which lasted from 1914 to 1918. Another seven million civilians were killed as a direct result of the war.
The United States was a relative late-comer to the war, but still 4.7 million Americans took part. Of that total, 116,708 were killed in action. While that’s a huge number of lives lost, it only ranks as seventh on the list of the most men killed by the war. The top three are Russia, Germany, and Great Britain with total losses in excess of four million men.
It’s difficult to imagine that of 68 million men who took part in World War One all of them are gone, but then, the war ended over a century ago. If any are still living they would have to be well over 100 years old.
So, what’s the legacy that has come down to us today, besides a brief mention of the war in high school history books?
Writing in 1939, R.G. Collingwood said, “The War was an unprecedented triumph for natural science. [Francis] Bacon had promised that knowledge would be power, and power it was: power to destroy the bodies and souls of men more rapidly than had ever been done by human agency before. This triumph paved the way to other triumphs: improvements in transport, in sanitation, in surgery, medicine, and psychiatry, in commerce and industry, and, above all, in preparations for the next war.”
World War One was the first really “modern war,” particularly in the sense that we’re still trying to comprehend the meaning and consequences of modern warfare. The process still continued after the end came in 1918 and many historians say it is still underway, more than a century later.
For example, the effects of the war had a lasting impact on social memory. Samuel Hynes, an American author who won the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award in 1998, wrote, “A generation of innocent young men, their heads full of high abstractions like honor, glory and England, went off to war to make the world safe for democracy. They were slaughtered in stupid battles planned by stupid generals. Those who survived were shocked, disillusioned and embittered by their war experiences, and saw that their real enemies were not the Germans, but the old men at home who had lied to them. They rejected the values of the society that had sent them to war, and in doing so separated their own generation from the past and from their cultural inheritance.”
World War One can also be thought of as marking the end of an era of stability in Europe that stretched back to the Victorian Period. It has also been described as a watershed event all across Europe. The impact of the war also affected art, movies, poems, and literature.
Perhaps the most famous book to come out of the war was “All Quiet on the Western Front” written by Erich Maria Remarque in 1930. In addition to the book, which every high school student ought to read, at least two movies have been based on the book.
Without question, the most famous poem to come from the war was “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae. It is written from the point of view of the dead. It reflects their sacrifice and it is their command to the living to fight on. As with many of the most popular literature about the First World War, it was written early in the conflict, before the romanticism of war turned to bitterness and disillusionment by the soldiers.
“In Flanders Fields” is also a reflection of the beginning of the end of a period of time when the dash of brave and heroic cavalry changes was just about to be swept away by the Maxim machine gun, flame throwers, tanks, and poison gas.
For the sake of perspective, therefore, I offer you the view of a bygone generation’s naïve ideas about war, before it became a miserable life of trenches, filth, disease, and mass slaughter that would end forever the myth about the glory of war:
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
That’s - 30 - for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.