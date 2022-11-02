RUSHVILLE - I recently read a column by Daniel Henninger in the October 6 edition of The Wall Street Journal that makes an interesting connection between what he calls “Bidenomics“ and the war in Ukraine. While the two topics may seem to be totally unrelated, here’s the connection, as Henninger sees it, “Notwithstanding Mr. Putin’s recent defeats and setbacks, it’s possible he could still win without using a tactical nuclear weapon. Deploying a nuke would guarantee an escalation in range and quality of NATO’s military support for Ukraine. But there is another weapon that could wear down the West’s will to continue this necessary fight: a world in recession led by a United States that has forsaken pro-growth economics.”
It’s important, at this point, to remember exactly what a recession is. A recession is high interest rates, high inflation, or both. High inflation refers to a rise in prices of everyday goods and services we purchase like groceries, gasoline and consumer items. Another sign of recession is a decline in what real wages will buy. The term real wages refers to how far our actual incomes will stretch. In other words, when the increase in what we earn doesn’t increase as fast as the price of goods and services we purchase, that’s a recession. Then, once real wages begin to shrink consumers lose confidence. As they realize that their income is not keeping pace with inflation, they stop spending as much, which contributes to an overall slowdown. And consumer confidence is the real key to economic growth. In fact, one of the reasons the U.S. government passed a $2 trillion stimulus package in March was to keep Americans spending money and the economy chugging along until the coronavirus threat has passed. See how this is all tied together?
Now, getting back to the war in Ukraine. Mr. Henninger writes, “Whether we are heading into a technical recession or stagnant GDP (Gross Domestic Product), growth between 1% and 2% in 2023 is beside the point. It is time to recognize that spending money on the climate has become such a consuming obsession for the Democratic Party that it is putting at risk the recovery of the U.S. economy and national security.” Adding that, “For the Democrats, saving the planet is World War III, IV and V. No issue or reality, including Mr. Putin’s threat to use tactical nukes in Ukraine, will deter them from demoting every other priority to achieve their climate goals.”
Despite the fact that inflation is the world’s most important issue, Henninger writes, “Consider the Biden Democrats’ policies of the past two years. Virtually everything they have done has been targeted at the climate, climate-related infrastructure outlays, increased transfer payments or the half-trillion-dollar student-debt write-off. The pay-fors come primarily through higher taxes.” All this has to be put in the contest of how inflation is usually controlled. There are primarily two things that have to be done: First, lower taxes and, second, reduce government regulation of the private sector. Neither of which, I might add, the foregoing brief economic analysis of Bidenomics is doing. Henninger continues, “If Europe’s anti-Putin resolve breaks down this winter, it will be because its willingness to oppose the Russians has contributed to destructively high natural-gas prices. Mr. Biden spent the summer blaming high gasoline prices on either Mr. Putin or profiteering U.S. refiners. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants a windfall profits tax on oil companies. The Biden Democrats’ explicit determination to suppress long-term capital investments in fossil-fuel production ensures a near-term energy and security dilemma for the Europeans.”
To sum up the what the likely outcome could be if the Democrats continue to hold the House and the Senate is more spending on climate and ignoring pro-growth policies for the next two years, which means that President Biden will have, “outsourced responsibility for the economy’s health to the Federal Reserve, whose only viable policy lever now is high interest rates.” That means, according to Mr. Henninger, we’re at least half-way to a real recession, if we’re not already there.
On final note about climate change and all the hand-wringing about global warming, here’s part of what NASA has to say, “Earth's climate has changed throughout history. Just in the last 800,000 years, there have been eight cycles of ice ages and warmer periods, with the end of the last ice age about 11,700 years ago marking the beginning of the modern climate era — and of human civilization. Most of these climate changes are attributed to very small variations in Earth’s orbit that change the amount of solar energy our planet receives.” So, instead of worrying about global warming, which will happen no matter what we do – followed someday by another ice age thousands of years from now – perhaps we should be worrying more about avoiding a recession and a nuclear World War III.
That’s —30— for this week.
