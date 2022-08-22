When I was in school at Indiana University, I was taught that the way out of a recession was for the federal government to reduce taxes and to reduce the amount of regulation of not just the economy, but also the regulation of the lives of everyday citizens. So, what has the Democratic controlled Congress done? Well, in simple terms, they’ve done just the opposite.
Here are just a few of the highlights for your entertainment and for the amusement of the children. The source of this information, by the way, is Fox News. “Senate Democrats passed their social spending bill, which includes more than $400 billion in spending and more than $700 billion in taxes, with a process called budget reconciliation.” Call it what you will, it’s still a spend and tax bill!
Here’s what Ohio Senator Rob Portman had to say about the new tax and spend legislation (using money, by the way, which they don’t have to spend in the first place.). “It’s named the Inflation Reduction Act, but that’s misnamed because, unfortunately, it does not reduce inflation, it actually makes things worse. So, when you’re at the gas pump or grocery store or buying something anywhere today, you’re feeling the sticker shock, and yet, this legislation is going to make it even worse. It adds $700 billion more in spending and over $300 billion more in new taxes at the worst possible time, increasing costs to consumers and actually making inflation worse. Why? Well, primarily because when you put $300 billion plus of new taxes on the economy it actually hurts workers and hurts consumers. Yes, they’re saying it’s going to go to companies, but what happens then? Companies pass it along, and at a time when we have the worst inflation in over 40 years that’s bad for the economy.”
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that if the price of whatever you produce is artificially increased by higher taxes, you’re going to pass that increase pass along to the ultimate consumer – and if what you produce is an essential item to the average consumer, that’s an increase in the price to average income folks and that’s going to hurt right in our pocketbooks!
Here’s what the New York Times had to say about the spending bill that just passed a couple of weeks ago: “Republicans remain unanimously opposed to the measure and have feverishly worked to derail it, fuming at the resurgence of a plan they thought was dead. Blindsided by the deal between Mr. Schumer and Mr. Manchin, they have scrambled to attack the bill as a big-spending, tax-hiking abomination that will exacerbate inflation and damage the economy at a precarious moment.”
Guess what? The Republicans are right despite the negative phraseology of the preceding quotation.
Here’s a little of what The Wall Street Journal had to say about the Democrats tax and spend legislation: “Republicans argued that the climate and tax package would do nothing to cool inflation and would hurt the economy, and that tax increases on corporations would hit households as well.”
“This bill is going to mean more taxes, more spending, higher prices — right in the middle of a combination of an inflation time and a time of recession.” Sen. John Barrasso (R., Wyo.) said during the bill’s consideration.”
It’s that reference to a time of recession that worries me the most. Remember, “a recession is a significant, widespread, and prolonged downturn in economic activity. Because recessions often last six months or more, one popular rule of thumb is that two consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) constitute a recession.”
Keep in mind that the traditional way out of a recession is a reduction in taxes and a reduction in government regulation of the private sector. Despite the billions of dollars in new spending and the increase in taxes this particular piece of new legislation is called The Inflation Reduction Act. There is no way this tax and spend bill is going to reduce inflation. All it does it put more money into the economy which will ultimately do nothing but make prices go higher.
One part of this reckless spending bill calls for hiring 78,000 new IRS auditors. That’s just what we need, more IRS agents with almost unlimited power!
This spending proposal also calls for $555 billion in new spending on climate control. Here’s how The Wall Street Journal describes it: “President Biden’s wide-ranging framework for social-spending legislation includes about $555 billion for climate-related provisions, a proposal that the White House said will help the U.S. meet its pledge to halve domestic greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade.” All that would be swell, I suppose, but unless China and India also agree to cut their air pollution, nothing we do is really going to make much difference. Those two counties are the real culprits! Let’s see what all this foolish climate control spending does to inflation, while China and India keep building new coal-fired power plants.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.