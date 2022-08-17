A conversation with a person I trust with my life, my Nurse Practitioner, last week brought answers to questions that had been in my mind for a while.
Suzi Johannigman is a graduate of North Decatur High School. She and husband Bob Johannigman have a son, Cale, who is 15-years old and a sophomore at Oldenburg Academy.
Susi said if someone wants to become a NP one must first obtain a nursing degree, either a two-year (Associate in Nursing Science/ASN) or a four-year (Bachelor in Nursing Science/BSN). Once you have your degree you can apply to sit for state boards. Once you pass you have earned the Registered Nurse (RN) licensure.
To become a nurse practitioner (NP) you must obtain the next level of education, either a Master’s in Nursing science (MSN) or a Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP). Once you have the advanced degree you can sit for national certification.
Suzi got her ASN from Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati because “my Grandma Helen Stone and Aunt Cindy Mauer were hospital nursing grads and both told me to do a hospital based program,” she said. “I later obtained a BSN and DNP from Indiana Wesleyan University. That was before online learning so there were many miles on the road and time in the classroom.” That was while she was juggling a full time job, being a wife and mom.
Suzi spent 10 years in oncology at Decatur County Memorial Hospital giving chemotherapy as a certified RN, specializing in oncology. She has toyed with the idea of earning her terminal DNP, but she said, “It wouldn’t change much in my day-to-day job – and only really change the alphabet soup letters behind my name.”
Suzi said, “I don’t strive to be a doctor, I don’t want to do surgery, making me quite satisfied in my role in primary care. Indiana legally restrains us from practicing to the full extent of our education, meaning I must have a legal document filed with the state, naming a MD collaborator. This means, in writing, that I have a MD to go to for questions. This means that NPs couldn’t open up their own business in Indiana without an MD to collaborate with. The majority of the states now allow full independent practice, but sadly, the Indiana legislature has not given us full practice. My collaborator is Mary McCullough. Anyone who knows her is fully aware that she is one of the best! I’m blessed to have worked at Tree City Medical Partners with such wonderful, supportive physicians every day!”
Both of Suzi’s parents, Tim and Kim (Hoeing) Stone, come from big families and both live in Decatur County. Suzi said, “My dad is from Millhousen and is number nine our of 11 kids. Mom is number two out of eight kids.”
Tim Stone is a well known mechanic. When Suzi was growing up her dad worked at Thurston’s (John Deere) in Greensburg, but in 1989 he opened his own shop and named it “Stone’s Farm Service.” Later he expanded into the auto parts industry and opened Stone’s Napa on E. Main Street. Kim, her mom, kept the books.
Suzi said, “My dad’s parents were Bill and Helen Stone. Grandpa ran Stone’s Tavern for years and Grandma was an RN – always nurturing, caring – and could whip up a Sunday dinner fit for a king with nothing more than a tough steak from ALDI’s and one ear of corn it seems. She was a kitchen master!”
She said her mom’s parents are Jerry and Kathleen Hoeing. “Grandpa ran the Wonder Bread truck and now lives in Morning Breeze, which of course was hard during shut down,” she said. “Grandma really is the one who taught me how to work around the kitchen, and I distinctly remember her teaching me how to iron. Mom admittedly didn’t like house chores, so grandma taught me! I love her cheerful spirit and firecracker attitude!
