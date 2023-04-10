RUSHVILLE – One of the best ways to find inspiration, I believe, is from famous quotations by some famous, and not so famous people, in our history. So, in this week’s offering I’m going to share some of those quotations with you and who first said them. As James A. Baldwin once said, “American history is longer, larger, more various, more beautiful, and more terrible than anything anyone ever said about it.”
More recently, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, said, “In every election in American history both parties have their cliches. The party that has the cliches that ring true wins.”
Once upon a time, Abraham Lincoln said, “The probability that we may fail in the struggle ought not to deter us from the support of a cause we believe to be just.” As you might have guessed, President Lincoln said this during the Civil War. Here’s another he said during his first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Here’s one more quote by President Lincoln worth remembering, “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.”
Perhaps the most famous presidential quotation in recent times was made by President John F. Kennedy during his first inaugural address: “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
During the earliest days of the American Revolution, Nathan Hale famously said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”
Again, in more recent times, Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
This quotation requires some serious thought to really understand fully its meaning. It was said by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Here is a quotation that has almost been forgotten, but is particularly relevant today. Henry David Thoreau once said, “That government is best which governs least.”
Going back, once again, to the days of the American Revolution, Patrick Henry once said, “Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!”
Author and composer Robert Louis Stevenson once said, “Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” In the same sense, Benjamin Franklin once said, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” Another way of expressing a similar thought was said by Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
A rather unlikely source for a famous quotation came from Babe Ruth, the Hall of Fame baseball player, who said, “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” The famous inventor, Thomas A. Edison, similarly said, “Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”
On a somewhat lighter note, playwright Oscar Wilde said, “ Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not.” Or this quotation by John Lennon of The Beatles, “Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans.” The famous basketball coach, John Wooden, born in Indiana, once said, “Do not let making a living prevent you from making a life.” This quotation is also about living life from actress Marilyn Monroe, “Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there's so much to smile about.”
Here’s another quotation from Thoreau worth pondering: “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” Or, this quote from John D. Rockefeller, “The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.” And, here’s one more worth remembering, from Alexander Graham Bell, that I think is absolutely true: “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.”
That’s—30—for this week.
