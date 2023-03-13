RUSHVILLE - On of the most important, and one of the most visible, jobs in this country is that of President of the United States. Recently, I found a listing of some surprising facts about some of the people who have held that job over the country’s history. History has always been one of my favorite subjects, so I thought I would share some of those facts with you this week.
A portion of the information in this week’s column is from Jesse Greenspan.
For example, George Washington (1789-1797): The first U.S. president and Revolutionary War hero was an enthusiastic dog breeder, particularly of hunting hounds, to which he gave names like “Sweet Lips” and “Drunkard.” Who knew?
John Adams (1797-1801): Adams and his wife, Abigail, exchanged more than 1,100 letters over the course of their lengthy relationship. Too bad they didn’t have iPhones in those days!
Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809): Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, died on July 4, in 1826, within hours of his “frenemy” John Adams. Adams died on the very same day!
James Madison (1809-1817): Madison was the shortest president at 5’4” and weighed barely over 100 pounds. I had no idea he was such a relatively small man!
James Monroe (1817-1825): Other than Washington, Monroe was the only president to ever run essentially unopposed, coasting to re-election in the 1820 race.
John Quincy Adams (1825-1829): Years after leaving the White House, he successfully argued a famous Supreme Court case that freed the captive Africans who had rebelled aboard The Amistad slave ship. Not too long ago, the story of the people aboard The Amistad was made into a major motion picture.
Martin Van Buren (1837-1841): Van Buren was the first president to be born an American. All previous presidents were originally British subjects, having been born prior to 1776.
Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865): “Honest Abe,” the tallest president at 6’4”, may have had “Marfan Syndrome,” a genetic disorder that causes people to be very tall, thin and long limbed. I have heard that before. Some of you may remember Dr. Terry Kyle who practiced medicine in Rushville for several years. He was also a Civil War buff and thought Lincoln may have had Marfan Syndrome, too.
Andrew Johnson (1865-1869): Though one of the few presidents without a pet, Johnson apparently cared for a family of White House mice, which he called “the little fellows.” Johnson succeeded Lincoln as president after Lincoln was assassination.
Ulysses S. Grant (1869-1877): The famous Civil War General was invited to join Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre on the fateful evening of April 14, 1865, but was forced to decline after he and his wife made plans to visit their children in New Jersey. Grants actual name was Hiram Ulysses Grant. When he enrolled at West Point someone got his name wrong and it stuck!
Chester A. Arthur (1881-1885): Arthur was named in honor of Chester Abell, the doctor who delivered him. That may be the only thing memorable about President Arthur.
Grover Cleveland (1885-1889, 1893-1897): No president except Cleveland has ever served non-consecutive terms: He defeated James G. Blaine in 1884, lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888 (despite winning the popular vote), and then came back to defeat Harrison in 1892. Who would name a baby “Grover” today, or in the 1880s for that matter?
Warren G. Harding (1921-1923): Prior to taking office, Harding wrote a series of lurid love letters to his mistress, the wife of one of his best friends. Harding also had one of the most corrupt presidencies in the history of the position!
Calvin Coolidge (1923-1929): A quiet man, Coolidge reportedly replied, “You lose,” to a visitor who had bet she could get at least three words out of him. That’s one of my favorite little-known facts about “Silent Cal.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945): The longest-serving commander-in-chief claimed to be distantly related to 11 other presidents, including his fifth cousin Theodore Roosevelt.
Harry S. Truman (1945-1953): The “S” in his name was just an initial; it didn’t stand for a middle name.
Gerald Ford (1974-1977): A star football player at the University of Michigan, Ford turned down offers from both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers to play professionally.
Those are just some of the interesting facts about our presidents I thought you might enjoy.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.