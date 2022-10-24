RUSHVILLE - What with Halloween just around the corner and all, I thought it might be interesting to share a rather unbelievable story about witches and demons (assuming anybody in this day and age believes in those sorts of things anymore).
Many of you will remember the movie called “The DaVinci Code,” which starred Tom Hanks as Professor Langdon who was lecturing in Paris on a topic called “symbology” (or, to put it in simpler terms, the meaning of symbols and their historic significance). In one scene, Langdon and a pretty young French police officer are talking about the historical significance of the attempt to find and kill the last living descendant of Jesus who, so the story goes, was married to Mary Magdalene (please keep in mind that the movie is based on a novel by a fellow by the name of Dan Brown and his book is based on a lot of historical facts – but it’s still a novel!).
Nevertheless, in the scene to which I’m referring, reference is made to a book called “Malleus Maleficarum” which loosely translates from Latin into “The Witch Hammer,” a rather extensive work on how to spot witches. If you remember, when this movie first came out I knew people who were actually afraid to go see it despite the fact it was based on a novel. Novels, as nearly everybody knows, aren’t real. Because the book had the temerity to suggest that Jesus was married and had children made it too sacrilegious to go see for some. Silly as that was, I suspect there were others who saw it because of the controversial nature of its subject matter.
Well, I was fumbling around on Amazon and, guess what, there really is a book called “Malleus Maleficarum!” Here’s what it says on the back of the book (a word of caution, however, this description promoting the book probably should no be read by the gullible, superstitious, or anyone afraid of the dark):
“At the time this book was published in 1487, the Christian Church had considered witchcraft a dangerous affront to the faith for many centuries. Executions of suspected witches were intermittent, and various explanations of behaviors deemed suspect were thought to be caused by possession, either by the devil or such as an incubus or succubus.” You’ll have to look those words up on your own. After all, this is a family newspaper.
Way back in the 15th century, this book was written by a fellow named Heinrich Kramer.
“Kramer wrote this book after he tried and failed to have a woman executed for witchcraft. Unhappy at the verdict of the court, he authored the Malleus Maleficarum as a manual for other witch seekers to refer to. For centuries the text was used by Christians as a reference source on matters of demonology, although it was not used directly by the Inquisition who became notorious for their tortures and murders.
“Contrary to popular supposition, Kramer’s work does not exclusively recommend death by burning a punishment for witches. It also describes methods of exorcism, whereby the demonic force may be banished from the body of the suffering witch. However, the book openly advocates discrimination against women, albeit while acknowledging that a minority of witchcraft practitioners are male.
"Decades after the initial publication, the name of James Sprenger was credited. Scholars disagree on whether he was a meaningful contributor who expanded the core text. Whatever the case may be, for its thoroughness the Malleus Maleficaru is the single most complete source on Christian attitudes to witchcraft and demons in existence.”
So, at least a book on how to determine if a person is a witch or demon actually exists. Keep in mind that the book was written more than 500 years ago, when, I think we have to assume, people weren’t quite as enlightened as one would hope they are today. Also, remember that the author wrote it only because he was angry that a court found against his claim that a particular woman wasn’t a witch after all. Therefore, he wrote this book, at least in part, to help everybody else, including the courts,identify witches and demons. What utter nonsense!
One part of the book even defines who is qualified to judge whether a person is a witch or not. That sounds a little like getting even with the court that found against his change that some woman was a witch to me.
Finally, keep in mind that all this nonsense about witches and so forth was written when people also thought the world was flat. More recently, we had our own spell of nonsense when the Salem witch trials were held in 1692 and ’93, just over 300 years ago.
Even a brief reading of the history of witchcraft and all the rest had to do with one single topic: sex!
Happy Halloween!
That’s —30— for this week.
