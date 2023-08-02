On July 7, The Wall Street Journal carried an article on its Opinion page by Richard A. Muller that should send a chill up everyone’s spine regarding a third World War and what it might be like. He suggests that “conventional guns, bombs, missiles or troops may not figure in World War III at all.” An even more frightening possibility – if that’s possible – could be on the horizon. Muller writes, “Biological and computer viruses are likely to be the weapon of choice.”
Muller wrote, “Covid wasn’t a deliberate attack, but it quickly and successfully damaged the American economy. Any nation thinking of using a deadly virus as a weapon of war would first need to immunize its own people, perhaps under the guise of a flu vaccination.” Why would any sane person even consider releasing such a deadly fate on humanity? The answer to that question should be obvious after a moment’s reflection. A conventional or nuclear war would leave all the countries involved devastated, not to mention the “nuclear winter” that could wipe out all life on the planet at worst, or leave the industrialized nations of the world in shambles. In other words, there would be no “winner” in a nuclear exchange – only destruction everywhere, not only the end of humanity as we know it. Such an event is called MAD, which stands for “Mutually Assured Destruction.”
But what if you could get rid of the people of an entire nation through the release of a deadly virus that would only wipe out the population but would leave everything else still standing? That might be a war worth winning. Here’s what Muller writes, “For a covert attack to be successful, the virus would need to be released not in the country of origin but in the target country, perhaps near a biological facility so the world would falsely conclude it came as a leak from a surreptitious domestic program.”
Now, add in a computer attack aimed at healthcare facilities, for instance. One might not think that would be too deadly, but stop to consider how much of our healthcare delivery system depends on computer technology. Here’s what Muller writes, “Recall that early Covid panic came from Italy’s inability to care for all of its infected patients. Thus, for maximum disruption, the second thrust of any aggression might be a cyber-attack on hospitals, perhaps disguised as ransomware. Again, the trick would be to make it seem as if the attack were originating outside the aggressor’s country. In other contexts, this is called a ‘false flag’ operation. The target country might not even recognize it as part of a two-front, synergistic attack of biological and computer viruses.”
Almost as important is the question of how we would respond if either Russia or China could release a virus against which we would have no defense, either biological or cyber? That’s a very good question. Here’s what Muller suggests, “Many would interpret nuclear retaliation as disproportionate. Developing a retaliatory virus would take time, and responding this way would clearly violate the Biological Weapons Convention.” I’m not sure I agree with his response. It seems to me that the threat of a counter-attack with an equally deadly biological virus would be part of the plans to make a potential enemy think twice before releasing any sort of biologic weapon.
The threat of a biologic attack is more frightening to me. I have no doubt that we have research going on to develop our own biologic weapons that could be used in response to a biologic attack on this country. But how horrible would that sort of warfare be? There would be no differentiation between ordinary targets and innocent civilians. Could a vaccine be developed quickly and could inoculations be administered quickly enough to prevent a deadly worldwide pandemic? I sincerely hope we never have to find out!
That’s —30— for this week.
