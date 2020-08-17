RUSHVILLE - I have never seen more good things going on in Rushville and Rush County in my life! Admittedly, a lot of what’s happening is going on in Rushville, but a lot needed to be going on in Rushville! We’re not all the way there yet, but for the first time in my memory, we’re on our way! Work is going on all over town! The grading is finished for the new housing addition on 16th Street and, at this writing, construction is underway. The Morgan Street Corridor, leading to Riverside Park is nearing completion. Construction along south Main Street is underway. The new palace of incarceration, otherwise known as the new county jail, is nearing completion, along with the new parking lot between the jail and the courthouse – which will finally give courthouse employees a convenient place to park. By the way, have you noticed that the street lighting around the jail matches the lights along Main Street?
Even more would be happening but for the coronavirus. As soon as it’s safe, two new restaurants will be opening; the brew pub on Main next to the Chamber of Commerce building and the new Wendy’s on north Main. And, again, at this writing, Rush Memorial Hospital is making another improvement to their facility.
Other improvements are on the way and I will be the first to admit that Main Street, from one end of town to the other, looks better now than I ever remember it looking before! I will also be the first to admit that I was totally wrong about the removal of the big trees along Main. The new trees that were planted a few years ago look great! It’s actually a joy to drive up and down Main. The individual improvements that have been made make me very glad I live here, as it should everyone! There are only two or three eyesores that blemish the streetscape from one end of Main to the other. In every case, all that’s needed isn’t much more than a coat of paint.
I’m really tempted to name the places that need improvement, but that probably wouldn’t be a very nice thing to do. I know in at least one case, the owner is trying very hard to refurbish his property. But there are a couple of others where the owner, who doesn’t live here – surprise! – apparently just doesn’t care about his property or is too cheap to do anything to improve it. Once again, I would urge the city to contact the owners and nicely urge them to take care of their house or building. If they won’t, I’d be really tempted to urge the city to make the improvements that are needed and put the cost of making them on the owner’s property tax bill. I know that sounds harsh, but improving the appearance of this community is too important to allow run-down houses or buildings! What I’d really like to do is photograph one house or building that needs work and feature it under the heading “Dump on the Week” and see if that produces any action – aside from the indignation of the owner! We all know the properties that need improvement. It’s not like we can’t see the buildings or homes that need work, after all. Maybe just public pressure will be enough, but I doubt it. The sad part is the community has come so far in the last few years it’s just a shame that a handful of people don’t care about the appearance of their property.
Think about what’s happened to the Princess Theater. It’s now the City Center and a fantastic use for a great building. The soon-to-open brew pub, the job training center across the street, the Newhouse & Newhouse buildings have all been renovated and improved – and that’s all in one block! There are still some vacant buildings in the next block south, but once Fish Moon opens, I honestly expect to see more new downtown businesses open in that block. Between the restaurant and the City Center, more people will be coming downtown and more people are the key to inspiring other businesses to locate in the central business district.
So, what’s left to be done? One of these days, the County Commissioners will have the courage to vote to make the Rushville Public Library the Rush County Public Library. That will give every county resident access to the library without having to pay $40 or $50 bucks annually to use it. A county library would make it possible for high-speed fiber-optic powered computers to be available to every county resident. Selfishly, I wish we could have decorative street lighting installed on Second Street between Main and Perkins. I’d even be willing to pay my share, as I’ll bet others would, if it came to that.
The only other thing we continue to need are more families living here. With all the problems major cities are having, one would think that the time is ripe to launch a marketing campaign to encourage people disgusted with the problems of urban life to consider moving here!
For people who dream of a house in country, moving to Milroy or Mays or any of the other smaller communities in the county is also a possibility. There are great county schools here! So, for families with children, getting a great start at the elementary level is right here!
There’s so much positive happening in this community and county that it’s genuinely a great time to be living here or moving here. After so many years of trying, Rushville and Rush County are finally making a recovery worth talking about! It doesn’t require all that much effort to make a difference – mow the lawn, paint the porch, or sweep the sidewalk. It all makes a difference!
That’s —30— for this week.
