Tonight is Christmas Eve! It’s the day when the hearts of children are filled with excitement and anticipation about the arrival of Santa Claus.
Most of us remember the wonderful poem written in 1823 by Clement Clarke Moore, “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” According to Wikipedia, “Clement Clarke Moore (July 15, 1779 – July 10, 1863) was a writer and American Professor of Oriental and Greek Literature, as well as Divinity and Biblical Learning, at the General Theological Seminary of the Protestant Episcopal Church, in New York City. He is credited and is most widely known as the author of the Christmas poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas”, first published anonymously in 1823. It later became widely known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and has been published in numerous illustrated versions in various languages ever since.” I imagine it’s safe to say that it’s been published consistently throughout the intervening years.
Santa Claus is called by other names most of us know. In England he’s known as Father Christmas. Here he’s also known as Saint Nicholas and, somewhat less frequently as Kris Kringle. Wikipedia adds, “The modern Santa Claus grew out of traditions surrounding the historical Saint Nicholas (a fourth-century Greek bishop and gift-giver)…Santa Claus is generally depicted as a portly, jolly, white-bearded man—sometimes with spectacles—wearing a red coat with white fur collar and cuffs, white-fur-cuffed red trousers, a red hat with white fur and black leather belt and boots and who carries a bag full of gifts for children. This image became popular in the United States and Canada in the 19th century due to the significant influence of the 1823 poem ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ and of caricaturist and political cartoonist Thomas Nast.”
For me, deciding the gifts I’d like to have for Christmas when I was a child came by way of a big Sears’s catalogue. In those days the catalogue had a large toy section full of wonderful toys and play sets, like a fort with knights and all their accessories. Just to show how uniformed I was, my two great-aunts would order the things I had picked, most of which came in time for Christmas, but there were always one or two that didn’t make it in time. They usually arrived between Christmas and New Years’. I was told that a separate character called Kris Kringle came on New Years’ Eve and also left presents which, of course, I believed without question! So, the presents that arrived from Sears after Christmas were under the tree on New Years’ morning, having been delivered by Kris Kringle! I thought he was an entirely different character! I had no idea that Kris and Santa were one and the same! But it was a sort-of follow up treat by a character who always managed to bring the gifts that Santa hadn’t.
There are a lot of rituals associated with Christmas Eve. Wikipedia tells us, “In the United States and Canada, children traditionally leave Santa a glass of milk and a plate of cookies; in Britain and Australia, he is sometimes given sherry or beer, and mince pies instead. In Denmark, Norway and Sweden, it is common for children to leave him rice porridge with cinnamon sugar instead. In Ireland it is popular to give him Guinness or milk, along with Christmas pudding or mince pies.” Given some of the different treats left for Santa on his visits, one can’t help but wonder how he gets around so efficiently!
“Other Christmas Eve, rituals in the United States include reading ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ or other tales about Santa Claus, watching a Santa or Christmas-related animated program on television such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, among many others, and the singing of Santa Claus songs such as “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”, “Here Comes Santa Claus”, and “Up on the House Top”. Last minute rituals for children before going to bed include aligning stockings at the mantelpiece or other place where Santa cannot fail to see them, peeking up the chimney (in homes with a fireplace), glancing out a window and scanning the heavens for Santa’s sleigh, and (in homes without a fireplace) unlocking an exterior door so Santa can easily enter the house. Tags on gifts for children are sometimes signed by their parents “From Santa Claus” before the gifts are laid beneath the tree,” according to Wikipedia.
Whatever your Christmas Eve traditions are, they are often passed down from one generation to the next. Until our boys were too big to be interested, I always read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” on Christmas Eve. Now, it’s more likely that we’ll be watching either “White Christmas” staring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye or the musical version of Charles Dickens’ famous tale “A Christmas Carol” called “Scrooge” starring Albert Finney.
I realize that not every child is as fortunate as I was. Even now there will be children who won’t be getting much, if anything, for Christmas – and that’s a shame.
Several civic and fraternal groups collect toys for those less fortunate. This is a time for those who can help, to do so, for those less fortunate. There’s still time, even though this is Christmas Eve day! No child should go without a present on Christmas morning. There’s still time to help.
That’s – 30 – for this week. Have a very merry Christmas!
