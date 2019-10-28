RUSH COUNTY -- One of the ways visitors judge a new community is by looking at the little things.
Driving along Main Street, the overall impression also matters. Are the houses well-kept? Are the lawns mowed? Is the overall streetscape attractive? All those things matter. If the community is appealing enough to cause people to stop for a closer look, it’s the little things that begin to matter, things like how clean the sidewalks are, is there trash in the gutters and alleyways, and how courteous are the people in the shops and restaurants? Is the central business district thriving or are there “for rent” signs everywhere? All those things matter, too.
I was going in a local bank the other day and, glancing down, I was stunned by the number of crushed out cigarette butts there were all around the entrance! Approaching a local service club the same was true – cigarette butts everywhere! Crushed out cigarette butts scattered around the entrance to any business or public place are one of those little things people notice and I can’t imagine any visitor thinking, “Oh my, what a lovely community this is!”
In an age when smoking has become such an unpopular activity, it’s actually surprising to see how many people actually still smoke. Fifty years ago, everybody smoked. When I was in college, kids could even smoke in class! Today that would be unheard of. Far fewer people smoke these days because of all the restrictions on smoking and how much more we know about the health hazard it really is, not just to the smoker, but also in the form of second-hand smoke. Cigarette advertising has been banned in every form of media there is. Most businesses are smoke-free. Smoking around a school is absolutely forbidden – as it should be.
About the only place people can smoke is in their own homes or outside. Without belaboring the point, we all know why smoking still exists – people are addicted to the nicotine. That’s about all there is to it! Health professionals even confirm that nicotine addiction is worse than being addicted to heroin – in terms of how difficult it is to break the habit.
But all that is beside the point. It’s what people do with their cigarette butts after inhaling that last blast of nicotine. Far too many people litter the entrances of all sorts of places of business for others not to see their leavings. Do store owners, for example, have a duty to provide a receptacle for people to use? No, they don’t, but I’m not sure there’s any other way to reduce the random tossing of cigarette butts and crushing them out before entering a public building or place of business.
When I was in the Army we had a daily exercise called “butt patrol.” Our basic training company would spread out in a long line and “police the company area.” What that meant was we would walk slowly through the area where we lived and if it wasn’t supposed to be on the ground we picked it up. Ninety per cent of the time we were picking up discarded cigarette butts somebody else had thrown away. So, by the time we were reached the other end of the company area it was free of all sorts of litter and looked well-kept – at least as well-kept as any Army basic training area can ever look. The other thing we were told to do was to “field-strip” our own cigarette butts. That meant tearing the last bit of the paper and tobacco off the filter, grinding up the remains to be scattered in the wind – the filter went in our pockets for disposal later. Hence, the origin of the phrase every former member of the armed forces has heard and never forgotten, “Smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.” That approach would never work in the general civilian population.
So, where does all that leave us, in terms of the appearance of a community? Well, there are about three options, as I see it. First, in places where cigarette butts tend to accumulate, containers need to be put out for smokers to use before entering a place of business. Second, smokers need to be more thoughtful about where they toss their butts – especially if there’s a receptacle available. Third, the city may need to resurrect the job of street sweeper – like we used to have – whose job it is to keep the sidewalks free of litter.
Why does all this matter? Because it’s the little things that visitors notice when they come to town, even if it’s just to look around. Litter is one of the little things that people notice and it’s one of the things that is so easily fixed. Part of it has to do with civic pride or the lack thereof. I suppose the most likely solution is for the city to buy a couple of dozen trash receptacles emblazoned with a slogan like, “Help Keep our Community Clean!” I can’t imagine that trash containers wouldn’t help if strategically placed around the business district and outlying shopping centers. Even if people don’t use them regularly, they will at least show visitors that the community cares about its appearance and as I noted earlier, people coming here, for whatever reason, will take notice.
Little things, like cigarette butts, are all part of the total impression people get of a community – and cigarette butts is such an easy fix if only people would take the time to do it.
That’s - 30 - for this week.
