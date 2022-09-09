2 Corinthians 12:9 But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. 10 That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.
I am weak, but You are strong. Yes, Jesus loves me, and I love Him. While having a list of weaknesses a mile long is not always a comforting thought, I finally understand why I am human, and You are God. I don’t like to shine a light on my failings, but I have learned to release them to You so You can use them to reveal Your might.
Thank You for giving me the freedom to have my identity in You. This allows me to showcase my weaknesses, give You credit for my moments of strength, and direct attention to Your grace. It is not about me. It is about You working through me. And as I rid myself of ego, I can be filled by the power of Your Spirit. In Jesus Name, Amen.
