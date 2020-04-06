This isn’t the column I expected to write this week. It’s amazing how quickly things can change in only one week’s time.
I didn’t go to medical school, so I would never presume to give medical advice, but I can tell you one thing: How long this virus is going to last really depends on how seriously people take the warnings we’ve all been given.
You’d be amazed at the skeptical, egotistical, ill-informed comments I’ve heard in just a week’s time.
The more seriously we take the deadliness of the coronavirus the shorter the time it will last. The less seriously we take it and ignore what we’ve been told to do, the longer it’s going to last. You don’t have to be a physician or healthcare provider to understand that people really do need to do what they’re told, like staying away from groups of people, keeping social distance of a minimum of 6 feet from others, staying home if you can, washing your hands often, keeping your hands away from your face, and staying hydrated.
You know, I’ve actually heard people say they weren’t going to let this “virus-thing” interfere with social lives. I’ve also heard people say things like, “The coronavirus doesn’t scare me, I’m tough and if I do get it, I’ll get over it.” What’s so ignorant about comments like these is how little some people seem to get it that the virus is spread from person to person – and it can linger on surfaces and objects we touch for several days, so everything an infected person touches can infect a ton of other people and not all of them will survive.
At this writing, at least 50,000 people around the world have died from the coronavirus. Even worse there have been over one million people infected with it worldwide. Nobody is safe from this pneumonia-like virus. Just to emphasize the scope of the danger, The Washington Post reported, “In China, a county of 600,000 people in Henan province has been placed on lockdown, illustrating the dangers of declaring victory too soon as authorities grow anxious to restart economic activity without unleashing a new wave of infections.”
Furthermore, the Post reports, “The global number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 and total cases have topped 1 million, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University, as the outbreak continued to hit the United States and Europe especially hard. Elsewhere, officials battled to maintain earlier successes in the fight against the novel coronavirus, weighing the desire to resume normal business operations against the risk of triggering new cases.”
Every indication is that we’ve yet to see the worst of the coronavirus yet in this country, and all because people will not follow the simple guidelines previously outlined. Rven if people have to leave their homes, tactics like hand washing, not coughing or sneezing on each other, and keeping that social distance of six feet from each other. Not following all these simple guidelines is, I hate to say it, just plain stupid.
Think about the geometry of how the virus can spread with this theoretical example: Suppose one infected person has contact with 10 other people during the course of one day, and those 10 people, each have contact with 10 more people the next day – we’re already up to 100 people. Now, suppose those 100 people each come into contact with 10 people each the following day – that’s 1,000 people in three days. Keeping that up to day-four and we’re up to 10,000 people. Same thing on day five – 100,000 people, day six – 1,000,000 – that’s one million people who could be infected. One more day, just one week – 10 million people possibly infected.
One more day and the potential total is now 100 million people who could have been infected. And at the present rate, that could mean a half million dead from among the 10 million infected. This simple model doesn’t take into account people who are at higher risk, the elderly, and, of course, the stupid people who have refused to stay away from crowds, wash their hands, and go about their daily lives as if nothing’s wrong. Think, for just a second, if the number of contacts is greater than ten per day. That’s why we have a worldwide pandemic on our hands.
If you think it can’t happen here, how many people, including friends and family you’re putting at risk by not taking simple precautions. One can argue, of course, that some people won’t even know they’ve had he virus. Good for them, but the point is, they’re spreading they virus to others and not even realizing it. That’s why the city of Laredo, Texas, is requiring, “all residents to wear a mask any time they enter a building that is not their home, or face up to a $1,000 fine.”
“Beginning Thursday, the ordinance approved by the Laredo City Council mandated that anyone entering a building, using public transit or pumping their gas must cover their nose and mouth with a mask, bandana, scarf or any cloth or face a fine up to $1,000. The rule will remain in place until April 30.”
When will all this end? It depends on the willingness of all of us to comply with the safeguards already noted. The longer we in Southeastern Indiana continue to think it can’t happen to us, the longer it will take and the more people who will die unnecessarily and needlessly.
This is a war we have to win, and we will win it sooner or later. The point is sooner is far better than later when all that’s required is keeping our distance from each other, washing our hands, and staying home if at all possible. Each of who refuses to do these simple things does so at his or her own peril and the peril of others.
