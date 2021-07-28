INDIANAPOLIS—Not long ago, the FBI confirmed that its 2018 investigation of then U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was a sham.
A June 30 letter from FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson to U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, revealed that the bureau received more than 4,500 reports about Kavanaugh through a tip line. The FBI followed up on only 10 of them.
Neither Kavanaugh—who went on to become a Supreme Court Justice in one of the most contentious nomination votes in American history—nor Christine Blasey Ford, who had accused Kavanaugh of attempted rape, were among those interviewed by the FBI. Nor, it appears, did the bureau investigate how tens of thousands of dollars in credit-card debt Kavanaugh had racked up managed to disappear almost overnight in 2016.
The bureau ignored the bulk of these leads and limited the investigation at the direction of former President Donald Trump’s White House counsel.
The former president wanted Kavanaugh elevated to the nation’s highest bench in 2018, even if that meant confirming the future justice under a considerable cloud.
Is anyone shocked by this?
If you are, I’ve got some beachfront property in Iowa to sell you.
The result of this chicanery is that we Americans now have sitting on our high court a man who has been accused of attempted sexual assault by at least two women. We have no idea to whom he owed or owes money or favors. Nor do we have any credible information about whatever other vices or compromising habits, relationships or experiences Kavanaugh may carry as baggage.
What we do know is that a man whose primary qualification for elevation to the Supreme Court was a record of unremitting and unquestioning Republican partisanship and commitment to conservative political causes now has a lifetime appointment on the one part of our government that is supposed to be impartial and apolitical.
It’s not fair, really, to blame Donald Trump for this miscarriage.
The former president never has hidden what he is—a self-absorbed opportunist with as much regard for law, ethics and rules as a dog has for fire hydrants, curbs and bushes. Swaddled in the blanket of his narcissistic fantasy and delusion, Trump moved through his presidency and moves through his life heedless and unaware of the damage he does.
The same does not go for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and the other Republicans who collaborated in the effort to rush Kavanaugh onto the bench. They knew better.
They also knew the damage they were doing to both Senate precedents and the prestige of the Supreme Court.
They just didn’t care.
What makes this so frustrating is that they didn’t even need to do it this way.
Republicans had another staunch conservative—Amy Coney Barrett—waiting in the wings. Barrett had stronger credentials than Kavanaugh and was less tainted by scandal. (She, in fact, was confirmed by the Senate for another seat on the bench two years later.)
The Senate electoral map favored Republicans in 2018, which meant they were likely to continue to have the votes they needed to confirm a Supreme Court justice. They didn’t need to hurry. They also didn’t need to cram a questionable candidate through a process that was supposed to be deliberative and thorough, given that Supreme Court justices serve until they die or choose, of their own accord, to leave the bench.
But that’s what McConnell and the Republicans did.
There’s a lot of talk now about whether certain Senate procedures and rules should continue to be honored. The filibuster is the most notable of them.
McConnell and his fellow Republicans have cast themselves as defenders of the institution. That they do so is enough to make one gag.
I’m not yet sold on the idea that the filibuster and other Senate traditions designed to promote consensus and protect the rights of the minority should be dispensed with. The nation is better off when we take our time making decisions as important as Supreme Court appointments.
But I also know that I don’t want to hear any lectures about the sanctity of Senate practices from people who trashed those practices when they were in power.
They had the chance to defend the Senate’s role as the world’s great deliberative body.
They didn’t take it.
Because they didn’t care.
