I received an interesting email the other day about the period of time known as the Cold War which contains some predictions made by the First Secretary of the Communist Party of the failed Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev.
His predictions were made, obviously, before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Before his predictions can be fully appreciated, it probably would be useful to know a little more about the man who made them. As it turns out, the alleged predictions, after doing a little fact checking, are totally false. But there are enough quotes from Khrushchev to make young aspiring Socialists in this country who don’t know any better think twice.
Let’s start with some facts. Khrushchev led the Soviet Union as the First Secretary of the Communist Party from 1953 to 1964. He was born in 1894 and died in 1971. He was a contemporary of President Dwight Eisenhower, in terms of being in the same generation (more or less).
Here’s a brief summary of his life from Wikipedia: “Nikita Khrushchev became Premier of the Soviet Union after Joseph Stalin’s death in 1953. In a 1956 ‘secret speech,’ he discussed Stalin’s crimes for the first time, starting a process called ‘de-Stalinization.’ He also visited the West, putting a smiling face on his brand of ‘Reform Communism,’ though also known to have an abrasive persona. Khrushchev was one of the primary players in the Cuban Missile Crisis and oversaw the building of the Berlin Wall. After being pushed from power and retiring, he died several years later on September 11, 1971 in Moscow.”
I remember when the Berlin Wall was built – and as a distinguished professor of Economics from Wabash College pointed out, “When people have the chance to vote with their feet, they will choose capitalism over communism every time.” He also asked the rhetorical question, “Was the Berlin Wall built to keep people in or out?” That question should tell us all we need to know about living in the “Workers’ Paradise.”
After finding that the initial quotations were false, I found some accurate quotations by Khrushchev that may be enlightening to those who think Socialism is the wave of the future (keeping in mind that the old Soviet Union tried socialism and, later, communism, and found, as I have noted before, that both systems failed and caused the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991). The current “president” of Russia, Vladimir Putin, comes closer to being an old style communist/socialist than any Russian president since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago.
Nevertheless, here are some actual quotes from Nakita Khrushchev: “We cannot expect the Americans to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving Americans small doses of socialism, until they suddenly awake to find they have communism.” “You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”
Here’s one that seems especially timely, “The press is our chief ideological weapon.” This is one his most famous or, perhaps, more infamous quotations: “Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you!” Later he clarified this statement by saying, “I once said, ‘We will bury you,’ and I got into trouble with it. Of course, we will not bury you with a shovel. Your own working class will bury you.”
Try this on anyone who is an avowed Socialist: “Support by United States rulers is rather in the nature of the support that the rope gives to a hanged man.”
Here are some more of his quotes: “I can prophecy that your grandchildren in America will live under socialism. Our firm conviction is that sooner or later Capitalism will give way to Socialism. Whether you like it or not, history is on our side.”
“We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within. The United States will eventually fly the Communist red flag. … The American people will hoist it themselves.”
“Democracy is a government where you can say what you think even if you don’t think. Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build a bridge where there is no river.”
“The John Birch Society is Communism’s greatest ally. With its help we will divide and confuse the American people until they have lost faith in their Government, their nation has ceased to be a major world power, and their country is ripe for revolution.”
Now, for all of you who were born after 1971 and have been told that Socialism is the wave of the future, please read these quotations again; keep in mind that the Soviet Union collapsed 40 years ago. Democracy works. Socialism/Communism does not!
That’s —30— for this week.
